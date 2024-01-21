While it is not surprising for Shahrukh to be present at an ILT20 game given he is the owner of Shahrukh ILT20 team Abu Dhabi Knight Riders which features many players of Kolkata Knight Riders such as Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, the sight of the B-town superstar in a neutral ILT20 match made the millions of SRK fans happy.

Shah Rukh Khan Watches ILT 20 In Dubai

Superstar Shahrukh Khan on Sunday was pictured watching an International League T20 at the Dubai International Stadium. Shahrukh had previously attended the opening ceremony of the ILT20. He came back to Dubai and was seen enjoying the game between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers.

While it is not surprising for Shahrukh to be present at an ILT20 game given he is the owner of Shahrukh ILT20 team Abu Dhabi Knight Riders which features many players of Kolkata Knight Riders such as Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, the sight of the B-town superstar in ILT20 match made the millions of SRK fans happy.

He also had fun time with player of his team Andre Russell who did SRK’s iconic pose on ground and Shah Rukh showed his ‘muscle power’. Shah Rukh’s team won the match very easily by 6 wickets with more than 15 balls to spare and star looked visibility happy post that.

Check out the videos:

Notably, SRK was present at the opening ceremony of ILT20 too, treating the spectators to dialogues from his latest movie Pathaan.

Apart from KKR, and ADKR, Khan also co-owns teams in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) — Trinbago Knight Riders (men’s and women’s) and Major League Cricket (MLC) — Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR).

Blockbuster Year Of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has stamped his authority at box office as he is set to become first actor to deliver 500 cr domestic and 1000 cr worldwide grossers back to back at box office in single year. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months with Jawan!

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related