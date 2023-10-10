Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of the year, is an immigration drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. The film went on floors in April 2022 and has been shot in various locations, including Punjab, Kashmir, Budapest and London. It has been written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film is slated to release on December 22, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan Gets Y+ Security Cover After Death Threats

Shah Rukh Khan‘s return to the sets of Dunki comes amid the death threats he received and was provided with extra security.

(Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Nears $ 100 Mn Mark At Overseas Box Office With Pathaan, Jawan; Set To Become First Actor To Cross In Same Year With Dunki)

According to reports, the Mumbai Police received intelligence inputs that there is a threat to Khan’s life from some gangsters who are unhappy with his success and popularity. The actor had also sought police protection after getting threatening calls and messages from unknown numbers. In response to the state government’s directive, the IG VIP Security has upgraded Shah Rukh Khan’s security.

The Y+ security cover is one of the highest levels of protection given to VIPs in India. Y+ security is granted to people facing high threat perception.

It consists of 11 security personnel, including six commandos (PSOs- Personal security officers), who are trained in close protection, combat and surveillance in three shifts for 24×7 and five armed guards at residence. The security detail will be from the special protection unit of Maharashtra Police, which is responsible for guarding the chief minister, governor and other dignitaries.

Pics: Shah Rukh Khan spotted on Dunki sets

Khan was spotted shooting for the film on the sets in Mumbai on Monday, October 9, 2023, along with the crew members. The actor looked dashing in a white tee and clean shaven look and looked like his own self from 90’s.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki announcement

Shah Rukh Khan had confirmed his collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki in a hilarious video that he shared on his social media handles in May 2022. In the video, he said, “Raju ke liye main donkey, monkey, kuch bhi ban sakta hoon” (I can become anything for Raju). He also expressed his excitement and humility to work with the acclaimed filmmaker.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third film after his comeback to the silver screen with Pathaan and Jawan. Both of the films were all time blockbusters and created new box office records.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki Is Also A Love Story Of Shah Rukh Khan And Taapsee Pannu; Read More Inside)

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related