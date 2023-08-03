Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, helmed by Karan Johar, has been receiving tremendous love from global audiences, setting the box office ablaze. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the lead stars, are receiving accolades for their outstanding performances and undeniable on-screen chemistry. Surprisingly, the love song Tum Kya Mile, which faced criticism before the film’s release, has now become a highlight of the movie. Initially, people compared their pairing with the iconic Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Interestingly, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has disclosed that Alia collaborated on the song’s preparation with the “King of Romance” himself, Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan Helps Alia Bhatt with Romantic Track in The Movie

Vaibhavi Merchant, the choreographer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared insights in an interview about the lead actors Ranveer and Alia’s preparation for the romantic track Tum Kya Mile. Alia, being relatively inexperienced in shooting love songs, sought guidance from none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself. She spent a day with him, learning the intricacies of shooting such songs, as her previous experience was limited to a small portion in her debut film, Student of the Year. Vaibhavi praised Alia’s dedication and initiative in seeking advice to deliver a remarkable performance in the song.

Vaibhavi Merchant spoke about the demanding nature of Ranveer Singh’s preparation for the song. As he hadn’t performed a lip-sync song like Tum Kya Mile before, apart from one in Gunday with Priyanka Chopra, rehearsals became essential. Ranveer’s portrayal of a dreamy lover, gazing at the heroine with affectionate eyes, was new territory for him. Vaibhavi wanted to ensure he mastered the emotions and expressions required for the love song, hence she conducted extensive rehearsal exercises with him.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Behind the Scenes of the Captivating ‘Tum Kya Mile’ Song

The debut song from the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani music album was Tum Kya Mile, a heartfelt romantic composition by Pritam. The soulful rendition was delivered by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with poetic lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The captivating visuals were filmed amidst the enchanting valleys of Kashmir, embracing the sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall. Alia looked stunning in Manish Malhotra’s exquisite chiffon sarees, while Ranveer donned stylish jackets and overcoats, creating a perfect on-screen chemistry. Director Karan Johar cherished this song as his homage to the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

