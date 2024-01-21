Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, who were supposed to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s action thriller The King, have reportedly paused the project. According to sources, the reason behind this decision is that Shah Rukh Khan wants to focus on larger than life films, which have been working well at the box office for him. His recent films Jawan and Pathaan have both crossed the 1000 crore mark Worldwide and have been declared as all time blockbusters with global business of 2700 crore in single year.

The King Is On Pause Mode

Shah Rukh Khan, who was making the film for Suhana’s theatrical debut, is now rethinking the genre and the script for her launch. It is being rumoured that he is not entirely happy with the response to The Archies, the Netflix film directed by Zoya Akhtar, in which Suhana played the role of Veronica Lodge. The film, which was based on the popular comic book series, received mixed reviews from critics, and failed to impress its audience at large. Though to be fair, Suhana Khan received lots of appreciation for her honest effort in The Archies, but still film was the weakest one in Zoya Akhtar’s filmography.

A source close to the development told us, “As we all know that SRK is very passionate about cinema and even more careful when it comes to matter about his kids. He will not back a film which is not convincing enough for him. And specially when it comes to launching his dear ones, he will go extra miles to assure a potential blockbuster.”

The King was supposed to go on floors in February – March 2024, was reportedly a spy thriller with Suhana playing the lead role as a spy and Shah Rukh playing her handler. The film was a collaboration between Siddharth Anand’s Marflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, and was expected to have high-octane action sequences designed by Anand. However, the project has now been put on hold indefinitely and as good as on back-burner.

Shah Rukh Is Contemplating Inshallah From Bhansali?

Then there are reports in Pinkvilla which suggested that Shah Rukh might star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, the film Salman walked out of post differences with director. It’s a mature love story spread across two continents. As big budget film Baiju Bawra didn’t take off due to no interest from studios, now Bhansali is interested in restarting Inshallah.

But as per our sources, Shah Rukh is not doing the film as he conveyed to maverick film maker Bhansali about his desire of working on something massive. At the moment, it’s open communication channel between superstar and director but nothing is finalised yet. We Exclusively reported few days back that Bhansali will announce a film officially in the month of March.

Shah Rukh To Announce Action Film Soon

Shah Rukh Khan to announce one action film by March end. There are reports that SRK has already done close door meetings for a massive action film and if all goes as per the plan, biggest of the announcement will be made for the same in at quarter of 2024. As we all know, Shah Rukh tends to announce films rather late and by that time, almost all the details will be out in open for audience.

Shah Rukh Khan, who had released Dunki on December 22, 2023, has not commented on the matter yet. Fans of superstar are hoping that he will soon announce his next film.

