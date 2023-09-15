Contrary to recent media reports that reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s third film for the year is getting postponed; Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that his next movie with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki, will be released on Christmas 2023 as scheduled. The movie revolves around the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA.

Shah Rukh Khan Confirms Dunki’s Release This December

There were recent reports of film being postponed. The said media report suggested, “SRK is looking at the possibility of moving Dunki to early next year as Pathaan and Jawan are record-breaking blockbusters. A third film makes no sense.”

While the makers of Dunki didn’t react to the postponement claims, the lead actor of the film, Shah Rukh Khan directly dismissed such claims at the Jawan success event today. SRK is set to appear on the big screens in Dunki which will be released on December 22, 2023.

SRK just confirmed that #Dunki is releasing on Christmas. @iamsrk: “Jab meri movie release hoti hai us roz to Eid hoti hi hai”#JawanCreatesHistory #JawanEvent pic.twitter.com/9byLamJn8N — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) September 15, 2023

King Khan said, “God has been kind to me this year – first Pathan, then Jawan! Meine kaam nahi kia 3 saal (I didn’t work for three years), I was worried about coming back, but thankfully all went well and I promise Dunki Christmas pe aaigi. Aur har movie jab meri release hoti hai uss din Eid bann hi jaati hai (Whenever my movie comes, Eid is celebrated that day)”.

Dunki Teaser to be Launched Around Diwali

The teaser of the much-awaited film is expected to be launched around Diwali this year. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in significant roles. The plot of the film revolves around the concept of illegal immigration via the ‘Donkey Flight’ method, which has sparked interest since its release.

