Shah Rukh Khan, who recently impressed the audience with his performance as Azad in the blockbuster film Jawan, has teamed up with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for a new ad campaign for a steel brand. The ad, which was released on Wednesday, has a Jawan connection as it recreates a scene from the film where Shah Rukh holds Ranbir and Alia hostage in a metro train.

Jawan gets a crossover with SOTY and Barfi

The ad is a humorous take on the situation as Shah Rukh talks to Ranbir and Alia about the importance of building a strong house with the steel brand. He also calls Ranbir by different names of his characters from his previous films such as Shiva, Sanju, Jagga and Rocket Singh. Alia, who plays Shanaya in the ad, tries to escape from Shah Rukh’s clutches but fails.

The ad has received a positive response from the fans of the actors who praised their chemistry and comic timing. Some fans also called it the best ad ever and appreciated the Jawan theme. The ad also features the catchy song “RK ka hai wonder, Alia hai showstopper, (Brand Name) ka King Khan hai just like thunder”.

Ad takes a dig at Alia Bhatt reference in Jawan

For those unaware, one of the most talked-about scenes in Jawan is when Shah Rukh Khan, who plays Azad, hijacks a metro train, talks to a negotiator over the phone and says, “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt (What I really want is Alia Bhatt).”This dialogue is an ode to the actress, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi and Brahmastra.

Interestingly, both Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned Alia fondly in their new advertisement for a masala brand.

Fans go gaga over this ad, “Finally Azad got Alia Bhatt”

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood. Shah Rukh’s Jawan, directed by Atlee, is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Ranbir is currently working on his upcoming film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Alia is working on her second home production action thriller called Jigra.

