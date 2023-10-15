The iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which released on October 16, 1998, has completed 25 years of its release. The film, directed by Karan Johar, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles and became a blockbuster hit. The film is still loved by the audience for its story, music and performances.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Silver Jubilee Screening

To mark the silver jubilee of the film, Karan Johar hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai on October 15, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji.

The trio created nostalgia as they posed for the cameras and interacted with the fans. Kajol, who played the role of Anjali in the film, could not attend the event due to prior commitments.

The special screening was a huge success as the tickets were sold out within minutes of opening. The fans were thrilled to watch the film on the big screen again and relive the magic of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film was shown on three screens in Mumbai at PVR INOX theatre and the tickets were priced at just Rs 25.

After first two shows at 7 PM and 7:15 PM were sold out within 15 minutes, PVR had added a third show at 7:45 PM looking at this hype.

During the screening, fans were seen dancing to popular songs of the film in theater.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani, Karan Johar meet and address fans

SRK, Rani and Karan paid a surprise visit to fans watching the special screening and fans were elated to watch the trip. Watch their interactions with fans below –

Shah Rukh Khan says Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has stood the test of its time.

Dharma Productions also had announced that the popular song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi from the film will be recreated by singer B Praak.

(Also read: B Praak To Recreate ‘Tujhe yaad na meri aayi’ On Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Starrer ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Completing 25 Years)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a film that has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. It explored the themes of friendship, love and second chances with humour and emotion. The film also featured Salman Khan in a cameo role and introduced the concept of Pyaar Dosti Hai (love is friendship). The film also set many trends in fashion and culture, such as friendship bands, bob cuts and college romance.

(Also read: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai To Complete 25 Years: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji’s BTS Pics Take Fans On A Nostalgic Trip)

The film has won several awards, including eight Filmfare Awards and three National Film Awards. It is also one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

