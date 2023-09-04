Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar of Bollywood, has arrived in Tirupati on Monday night, ahead of his visit to the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple on Tuesday morning. The actor is expected to offer prayers and seek blessings at the famous temple, which is one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in India.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Tirupati airport, wearing a casual black t-shirt and jeans, along with a mask and sunglasses. He was greeted by a large crowd of fans, who cheered and clicked pictures of him. The actor waved and smiled at them, before heading to his hotel.

Here is the video:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Tirupati He will visit Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple on 5th September pic.twitter.com/MS2ceH9Sa1 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is in Tirupati as part of his promotional tour for his upcoming film Jawan, which is slated to release on September 7th. The film, directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, is a high-octane action thriller that has been creating a lot of buzz among the audience. The trailer of the film, which was launched on August 31st, has already crossed 100 million views on YouTube, and has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

Shah Rukh Khan also visited Vaishno Devi few days back on eve of trailer launch. He visited Vaishno Devi before release of Pathaan too.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Crosses 2.84 Lac Tickets Beating Gadar 2 In Advance Bookings In National Chains For Day 1 And 5.60 Lac Tickets For Weekend, Still 50 Hours To Go

Jawan is also making history with its advance bookings, as it has become the first Hindi film to attract massive crowds in South India. The excitement for Jawan shows no signs of slowing down as cinema halls continue to fill up with eager viewers. A remarkable example of this excitement is the 6 AM show on September 7th for the Telugu-dubbed version at NVR Jaysyam, Tirupati, which is already 80% booked. This is a groundbreaking moment, as no Hindi film has ever drawn such a massive crowd in the South. Jawan has firmly etched its name in the record books.

Within 4 hours, Jawan has sold nearly 60,000 tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. Film ended up selling around 1.40 lakh tickets for the opening day alone by the end of day one. Film crossed 1.95 lac tickets by end of day two in advance booking for day one. Film sold 2.35 lacs tickets by end of day three. Film has crossed 2.80 lac tickets in advances now and should be around 2.85-2.90 lac tickets by end of Monday. Film has also crossed 5.60 lacs tickets in national chains for 4 day weekend.

Following are numbers in national chains at 10:15 pm 4th September for day 1 Thursday:

PVR + Inox 2,33,500

Cinepolis: 51,100

Total: 2,84,600 tickets

The demand is historic and the initial response to advance bookings indicates an earth-shattering, record-breaking opening for this Shah Rukh Khan film.

Jawan is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan. This film is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, promising an action-packed cinematic experience that fans can’t wait to be a part of.

