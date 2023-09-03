The big-screen union of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani with Dunki is still months away, but the superstar and the filmmaker have already started bonding over something else– Jawan. Shah Rukh has revealed that the Dunki director was the first one to send him a message after the trailer of his latest film Jawan dropped online.

Headlined by Shah Rukh, Jawan is billed as a mass actioner, directed by Atlee, known for big-scale hit Tamil films like Theri, Mersal and Bigil. The film’s trailer was released on Thursday to a positive response and the one to also love the visual asset was Hirani.

During an Ask SRK session on Twitter, when a fan asked the superstar what was the reaction of Hirani after watching Jawan trailer, Khan said the filmmaker has also seen parts of the film and “really likes” it.

“Raju sir loved it!! First one to send me a message and I have shown him parts of the film too and he really likes it. He has been very supportive. #Jawan,” his tweet reads.

Jawan is gearing to release on September 7 and will reportedly feature Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, that of a father and son. The trailer of Jawan gave glimpse into Khan’s several characters, which included an army officer and a cop.

When a fan shared a picture of him as a cop in Jawan and asked how did he feel, SRK said “proud” and hoped policemen of the country appreciate his part. His tweet read, “Very proud!! Hope the policemen who do such amazing service for the country appreciate it. #Jawan”

A twitter user shared a picture collage of the actor, right from his TV show Army, his army officer character in Main Hoon Na to his latest one in Jawan and asked how would he describe the three characters in one word. “Upright Honest and Patriotic,” Khan said.

Answering a query of another fan, who asked if Jawan can be watched by family, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Yes you can see it with the full family. It’s a good watch for all. ” When another fan asked if the massive success of a mass entertainer like Jawan would disinterest him from championing “outstanding experiments” like Fan or Zero, if the actor’s itch won’t go away, Khan replied, “Lots of actor’s itch in #Jawan also gets scratched my man.”

The film also features an ensemble led by Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover among others. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and featuring Deepika Padukone in a cameo, Jawan is scheduled to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also read: Due To Jawan Rampage, Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 Set To Lose Most Of Screens! The Nun 2 Struggles For Showcasing Too

Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals About New Film Version Of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya And A Sweet Lullaby In Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan revealed some interesting details about music album of Jawan during Ask SRK today. A fan asked him, “Which is Fav Song of Abram #Jawan #AskSRK”. Shah Rukh Khan replied, “There’s a beautiful Lori in the film. Otherwise my favourite is Chaleya…and the film version of Not Ramaiyya VastaVaiya #Jawan.”

So it’s confirmed that Shah Rukh will be seen in new version of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya and might be an emotional lullaby between mother and younger SRK.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related