Shah Rukh Khan isn’t just a superstar on screen – he’s a superstar of the heart too. He’s got qualities that rightly make people call him the King of Bollywood and the King of Hearts. He loves his fans a lot and always helps new talents in the movie world. He’s always there, supporting people, whether they’re his fans or part of a movie crew. He’s really good at acting, but he’s also super kind, making him not just a great actor but an awesome human being.

SRK Shares ‘King of Kotha’ Trailer With Sweet Message For Dulquer

Today ,Shah Rukh Khan shared the trailer of an upcoming film titled “King of Kotha,” featuring the talented southern actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, who’s a talented star from the south. He shared the trailer on his Twitter and write. Congratulations on the impressive #KOKTrailer , @dulQuer ! Looking forward to the movie. Big hug to you and wishing the entire team a big success!

Dulquer’s Fan Moment: A Heartfelt Reply to SRK

Dulquer Salmaan was really happy about this and replied to Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet, saying Thank you so so so much Shahrukh Sir ! This is such a huge moment for me ! Fanboy forever” This shows how Shah Rukh Khan’s support means a lot to new talents like Dulquer Salmaan.

Thank you so so so much Shahrukh Sir ! This is such a huge moment for me ! Fanboy forever 🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 10, 2023

About King Of Kotha Trailer

The King of Kotha’s trailer, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has been released and it seems to have all the elements that will captivate the hearts of his fans. Renowned for his romantic roles, the actor takes on the character of a local gangster in this period drama. The trailer provides a glimpse into the movie’s narrative, where DQ’s Raju dreams of becoming a gangster, aiming to be the ‘King of Kotha,’ following in his father’s footsteps.

Watch The Trailer Here:

King of Kotha (KOK) is an upcoming Malayalam action thriller directed by Abhilash Joshiy and produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, and more. Cinematography by Nimish Ravi and music by Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman.

About SRK’s Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan released a Prevue of his film Jawan on July 10th, receiving a fantastic response. The first song Zinda Banda also got praised. Directed by Atlee, the movie stars SRK, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 7th.

