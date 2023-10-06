Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, has achieved a remarkable feat in 2023 by delivering two blockbuster films that have crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film before his four year long hiatus was Zero, which was released in 2018. The film received mixed reviews and did not perform well at the box office. Khan decided to take a break from acting and focus on his family and production house. He also faced some personal and professional challenges, such as the arrest of his son Aryan Khan on fake drug charges in 2021.

Pathaan

Khan announced his comeback with Pathaan, a spy action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It was released on January 25, 2023, and has become a huge hit with fans and critics.

Pathaan is Khan’s first film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. Pathaan collected Rs 1050 crore globally. It has also broken several records, such as the biggest opening for a Bollywood film, the highest-grossing film in India.

Jawan

Khan followed up Pathaan with another blockbuster, Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It was released on September 7, 2023. The film has already surpassed Pathaan’s record by earning Rs. 1090.89 crores worldwide and is still running successfully in cinemas.

The action thriller, directed by Atlee, has also grossed over $16 million in the Middle East, making it the highest-earning Indian film in the region.

SRK only Indian actor to deliver 2000 cr in single year

The total amount of earnings of both the films stand at a staggering Rs. 2141.19 crores. Both films have been praised for their action-packed sequences, star-studded cast, and Shah Rukh’s charismatic performance.

Shah Rukh is the only Indian actor to have consecutively delivered two 1000-crore blockbusters in a single year.

15 Single day records by Shah Rukh Khan, King of box office

He has created six highest single day records of Hindi cinema and nine highest single day worldwide grosser records in the same year with his two blockbuster films, Pathaan and Jawan. This is an unprecedented achievement for any actor in the history of Indian cinema.

Not only this he’s the only actor to give two 1000-crore grosser films in the same year with a total gross worldwide collection exceeding Rs 2000 crore.

SRK to end year with 3000 + crores

He is also likely to end the year with Rs 3000+ crores, as Jawan is still running strong at the box office and on top of it, his upcoming film with Rajkumar Hirani, is expected to achieve the similar feat if not bigger.

Shah Rukh has also manifested his dream of delivering a Rs 1000 crore film, as he had expressed his desire to do so in an interview in 2019.

Shah Rukh has proved that he is still the king of Bollywood and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

