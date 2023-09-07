Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The film is Atlee’s first Hindi film and Shah Rukh Khan’s second release this year after All Time Blockbuster Pathaan. Film released today worldwide.

Plot

The plot is complicated as film travels back and forth between double role of Shah Rukh Khan and their respective past. Shah Rukh Khan plays a cop Azad who unites gang of female prisoners to take revenge against corrupt politician. He falls in love with a single mother played by Nayanthara who is heading special unit. She comes face to face against Azad just after their marriage. It leads to mayhem but meanwhile main antagonist Kaali (Vijay Sethupathi) gets his hands on Azad. How Azad’s father Vikram Rathore comes back to take revenge of hai dead wife (Deepika Padukone) and forms a formidable opponent to Kaali forms the rest of the film.

Performances

Shah Rukh Khan stands tall and probably delivers his best action performance career in the double role. His portrayal of Vikram Rathore, the father, is simply out of the world. Grey hair, menacing smile and cigar smoking look will just blow everyone’s mind. We just want a separate film on this guy, what a swag! Shah Rukh Khan as Azad displays his usual charisma and amazing in metro scene. Shah Rukh becomes probably only actor in history of Hindi cinema to have iconic romantic all time blockbuster films as well as iconic action all time blockbuster films, he reinvented himself at the age when most of actors shift to character roles.

Nayanatara makes a smashing debut in Hindi films – she looks pretty and yet lethal cop on mission at same time. Priyamani is good in brief role, Sanya Malhotra is decent so is Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone shines in lather lengthy cameo. Vijay Sethupathi fits the bill and matches superstar SRK with some interesting tongue in cheek sort of humorous action sequences. Sanjay Dutt shines in brief role in climax.

Analysis

Atlee delivers a perfect massy entertainer. USP of the film is it’s social tangent as film has heavy social commentary laced with fluffy entertainment. This is deadly combo and that’s why it should work big among masses and classes both. Film’s story by Atlee is typical south style and dialogues by Sumit Arora are clap worthy. Cinematography by G K Vishnu is superlative and edit by Ruben deserves applause. Production design by Muthuraj fits the bill.

Anirudh Ravichander excels in background music as it lifts the film at so many places. Even his ‘not’ so popular songs look good in theatres. Zinda Banda and title track steal the limelight. As always, Red Chillies VFX delivers a class flawless film. Two action set piece, the interval point and the car chase will be remembered for long time.

Verdict

Shah Rukh Khan fans will go crazy with double dose of superstar. Massy audience will lap larger than life treatment and emotional social message. This film will establish Atlee as probably the biggest director. Shah Rukh Khan is now bonafide action star and Jawan will break all possible records including ultimate record of Pathaan.

King Of box office is back and how! This will go down as the biggest comeback in history of Bollywood who delivered not one but two blockbusters in span of 7 months.

Rating

Critic’s Rating: 4.5 /5

Box Office Rating: 5/5

