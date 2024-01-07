Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has delivered third mega hit of the year 2023 with his film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Film released on 21st December all over.

Dunki is a comedy-drama film that marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for his blockbuster films like Munna Bhai series, PK, 3 Idiots and Sanju. The film also stars Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The film is co-written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

Dunki To Cross 220 Cr Nett Over 3rd Weekend

Film has collected 2.25 cr nett on 3rd Friday. Film jumped by 70% and collected 3.90 cr nett on 3rd Saturday. Film again grew and collected 4.85 cr nett. Film crossed 11 cr nett over 3rd weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is about to cross 225 cr nett after 3rd week. If film manages to stay solid then film will cross 240 cr nett lifetime. Film will emerge SRK’s 3rd highest domestic grosser after Jawan and Pathaan beating 227 cr nett of Chennai Express. Film is already a plus film due to controlled budget and it has emerged highest grossing non action film post pandemic.

Dunki Crossed Fantastic 49 Cr Nett India 2nd Week

Despite clash and genre limit, SRK’s Dunki held solid on 2nd Friday with 7.10 cr nett. Film grew on 2nd Saturday and collected 9.92 cr nett. Film jumped again on 2nd Sunday and collected 11.25 cr nett. With new year advantage, film managed to cross 10.85 cr nett. Film collected 3.73 cr nett on 2nd Tuesday followed by 3.35 cr nett on 2nd Wednesday and 2.50 cr nett on Thursday. After collecting 40 cr nett in 4 days over 2nd weekend, film crossed 48.70 cr nett in 2nd week which was decent hold.

Film crossed 208.93 cr nett in 15 days after 2nd week and it will cross 225 cr nett by end of 3rd weekend. Film has crossed 423 crore worldwide gross. Film is heading for ‘super hit’ tag due to moderate budget and such a business despite ‘drama’ genre.

Dunki Crossed 160 Cr Nett India And 323 Cr Worldwide Gross In Week One

SRK’s Dunki has taken superb start on expected lines. Film did well on day one despite being mid week release and drama genre. Film opened to good occupancy and continued to increase as day passed. Though word of mouth seems mixed but still film should sail through on power of family audience and urban class.

Film collected 29.20 cr nett on day one which was good considering mid week release and drama genre. Despite lot of social media nonsense, loss of screens to Salaar and ‘so called’ mixed reports, film held solid on day two today. Film collected 20.12 cr nett.

As expected on day 3, good word of mouth came into play and family audience lapped the film specially in urban markets. Film jumped by 33% and should collect around 25.61 cr nett. Film collected biggest day of run on day 4 with 30.70 cr nett with another jump. Film took advantage of Christmas and collected 24.32 cr nett on day 5. Film dropped on Tuesday on expected lines but still managed to clock double digit with 11.56 cr nett. Film remained in double digit on Wednesday too and collected 10.50 cr nett. Film added 8.21 cr nett on Thursday.

Film has extended 1st week 8 day total of 160.23 cr nett. Film has crossed 323 cr worldwide gross with $16.48 million overseas number in extended 1st week in 8 days.

Dunki Worldwide Box Office Collection

India:

1st Week: 160.23 cr

2nd Week: 48.70 cr

Total: 208.93 cr nett

Overseas:

1st Week: $16.48M

2nd Week: $5.02M

Total: $21.50M

Worldwide:

1st Week: 323.77 cr

2nd Week: 99.13 cr

Total: 422.90 cr gross

Breakdown Of Dunki Box Office Collections

India:

Thursday: 29.20 cr

Friday: 20.12 cr

Saturday: 25.61 cr

Sunday: 30.70 cr

Monday: 24.32 cr

Tuesday: 11.56 cr

Wednesday: 10.50 cr

Thursday: 8.21 cr

1st Week: 160.23 cr nett

2nd Week:

Friday: 7.10 cr

Saturday: 9.92 cr

Sunday: 11.25 cr

Monday: 10.85 cr

Tuesday: 3.73 cr

Wednesday: 3.35 cr

Thursday: 2.50 cr

2nd Week: 48.70 cr nett

3rd Week:

Friday: 2.25 cr

Saturday: 3.90 cr

Sunday: 4.85 cr

Total: 219.93 cr nett

Overseas:

Day 1: $2.83 million (23.50 cr)

Day 2: $2.60 million (21.65 cr)

Day 3: $2.84 million (23.60 cr)

Day 4: $2.14 million (17.78 cr)

Day 5: $2 million (16.57 cr)

Day 6: $1.82 million (15.17 cr)

Day 7: $1.14 million (9.48 cr)

Day 8: $1.11 million (9.10 cr)

1st Week: $16.48 million (127.75 cr)

2nd Week:

Day 9: $0.93 million (7.77 cr)

Day 10: $1.14 million (9.49 cr)

Day 11: $0.76 million (6 cr)

Day 12: $0.84 million (7 cr)

Day 13: $0.61 (5.08 cr)

Day 14: $0.40 million (3.32 cr)

Day 15: $0.34 million (2.85 cr)

2nd Week: $5.02 million (40.50 cr)

3rd Week:

Day 16: $0.30 million (2.5 cr)

Day 17: $0.45 million (3.7 cr)

Total: $22.25 million (174.45 cr)

Worldwide gross:

Day 1: 58 cr

Day 2: 45.40 cr

Day 3: 53.82 cr

Day 4: 53.91 cr

Day 5: 45.27 cr

Day 6: 26.73 cr

Day 7: 21.87 cr

Day 8: 18.77 cr

1st Week: 323.77 cr

2nd Week:

Day 9: 16.33 cr

Day 10: 21.20 cr

Day 11: 19.30 cr

Day 12: 19.80 cr

Day 13: 9.49 cr

Day 14: 7.21 cr

Day 15: 5.80 cr

2nd Week: 99.13 cr

3rd Week:

Friday: 5.40 cr

Saturday: 8.10 cr

Total: 436.40 cr

Dunki Beats Chennai Express To Become 3rd Highest Worldwide Grosser For Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Dunki has crossed 430 crore worldwide gross on day 16 of its run. This film has surpassed 424 crore worldwide gross of Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express, thus becomes all three 2023 releases of SRK have become highest grossing films for superstar.

1. Jawan: 1156 crore (580 cr nett India)

2. Pathaan: 1050 crore (524.50 cr nett India)

3. Dunki: 445 crore (220 cr nett India) (18 days & still running)

4. Chennai Express: 424 crore (227 cr nett India)

5. Diwale: 384 crore

Dunki will cross domestic nett of Chennai Express to become 3rd highest grosser of SRK in India too.

About Dunki

Dunki released on December 21, is produced by Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of the year, after Jawan and Pathaan, both of which were blockbuster hits. Dunki is also Rajkumar Hirani’s first film after five years, since his last film Sanju in 2018. Dunki is expected to be another masterpiece from the director, who is known for his socially relevant and entertaining films. Dunki is also the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, which has raised the expectations of the fans and the critics alike.

