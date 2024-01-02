Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered third mega hit of the year with his film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Film released on 21st December all over.

Dunki is a comedy-drama film that marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for his blockbuster films like Munna Bhai series, PK, 3 Idiots and Sanju. The film also stars Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The film is co-written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

There is lot of noise around organic collection and there can’t be more organic market than US. And Shah Rukh’s dominance there speaks about his real stardom across the globe.

Dunki Beats Biggies In US Market

SRK’s Dunki crossed 200 cr nett India today and 400 crore worldwide gross yesterday. Film is garnering appreciation from class audience and feels like breath of fresh air in middle of action dominated environment.

Film collected $1.4 million in 2nd 4 – day weekend in US market and today it crossed $7.5 million. Film surpassed $7.4 million total of KGF Chapter 2 and will be crossing $10-10.5 million lifetime total in market. Thus it will cross some big films like Brahmastra, Sanju, Dhoom 3 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in US market.

Dunki Beats Dilwale To Become 4th Highest Worldwide Grosser For SRK

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Dunki has crossed 400 crore worldwide yesterday on day 12 of its run. This film has surpassed 394 crore worldwide gross of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale and thus now it’s only behind Jawan, Pathaan and Chennai Express, all three highest grossing Hindi films of respective time.

1. Jawan: 1156 crore

2. Pathaan: 1050 crore

3. Chennai Express: 424 crore

4. Dunki: 400.40 crore (12 days & still running)

5. Diwale: 384 crore

Dunki will cross Chennai Express too in next weekend and will end up as third highest grosser for SRK, all top 3 grossers of actor released in 2023.

(Also read: Special Feature: Popular Choice 2023: Best Film Jawan, Best Actor Shah Rukh Khan And Best Album Animal! Find Out The List)

About Dunki

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki released on the big screens on December 21.

Stay updated with box office collections, box office collections, box office collection worldwide, bollywood box office collection, hindi, tamil, hollywood box office collection.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related