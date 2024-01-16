Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, made a stunning comeback in 2023 with three back-to-back blockbusters: Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki. After a hiatus of four years, he emerged as the first Bollywood actor to draw a whopping eight-crore footfalls in a year.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his heartfelt appreciation for the VFX team behind his blockbuster hit, Jawan. In a tweet brimming with gratitude, he acknowledged the often unseen dedication and tireless efforts that contribute to cinematic magic.

SRK Praised VFX Team In Jawan Style

Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X, “”A film becomes complete and beautiful by the work of people who never get to be seen on screen,” SRK wrote. “Round the clock work….so many deadlines….last minute glitches….and still to deliver this excellence. Thank u boys and girls….Jawan without you would never be….READY..! Love u all.”

A film becomes complete and beautiful by the work of people who never get to be seen on screen. Round the clock work….so many deadlines….last minute glitches…..and still to deliver this excellence. Thank u boys and girls….Jawan without would never be…”READY..!” Love u all https://t.co/f2zG63Mwka — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2024

Mind blowing Vfx Behind Jawan

This outpouring of appreciation comes just after Red Chillies VFX released a captivating three-minute breakdown video, unveiling the intricate visual effects that brought Jawan to life. Directed by Atlee, the film captivated audiences worldwide, grossing over Rs 1100 crore and claiming the title of SRK’s most successful film to date.

One surprising revelation is that even Vikram’s signature cigar – a recurring motif in the film – was brought to life digitally in at least one instance. Notably, SRK, a renowned action hero, performed many of his own stunts, particularly in the thrilling truck heist sequence. However, one particular motorbike shot featuring Vikram required complete CG rendering, including SRK himself.

About Jawan

Jawan, boasting an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra, followed the heels of SRK’s other 2023 behemoth, Pathaan. The year wrapped up with Dunki.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related