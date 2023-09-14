Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is all set to address a press conference today at 4:30 pm at Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios in Mumbai. The press conference is being held to celebrate the success of his latest movie, Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans

Following the love Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving since Jawan released, the actor has been thanking his fans for the same on Twitter. He also asked his fans to keep sending him visuals from theatres.

This is very good! Thank u… Get well soon and watch the film!!! Looking forward to another dance video but once you’re out of the hospital…. Love u!! https://t.co/LjzAwSSP6k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

Wow!!! Couldn’t tell the difference! Ha ha… This is very well done. Thank u and all the best with your filmmaking endeavours. Love u all https://t.co/rnzzFzZn25 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

Thank u Chota Jawan!!! Teach him the Zinda Banda steps na!!? Ha ha … love u https://t.co/I13mQKOxN4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

Jawan Press Conference Details

The press conference will be held at YRF Studios in Mumbai today at 4:30 PM. It is expected that Shah Rukh Khan will share his thoughts on the success of Jawan and answer questions from the media.

(Also read: Allu Arjun Says He Prayed For ‘Jawan’ Success; Shah Rukh Khan Responds And Calls Him ‘The Fire’)

SRK’s Jawan Set To Cross 700 Cr Domestic In Extended Week One

Jawan, directed by South Indian filmmaker Atlee, has been a massive hit at the box office. The action-drama film has received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. It has become the biggest opener in Hindi of all time and Shah Rukh Khan’s second blockbuster film this year. The fil is expected to break Pathaan’s record and is set to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

SRK’s Jawan took a fantastic start on day one morning as expected from advances. Film broke highest ever day one 57 cr net of Pathaan by big margin. Film collected 65.50 cr net in Hindi and 75 cr net all India. Film collected 129.60 cr worldwide gross.

(Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Replies To Jawan Praises: Recalls Working With Sidharth Malhotra, Calls Varun Dhawan ‘A Kid In Candy Store’ And Sonu Sood His Brother)

On day two, film remained super solid on day two and surpassed all expectations with 46.23 cr number in Hindi and 53.23 cr all India number including Tamil and Telugu.

But film has taken box office by storm on day three. Film was riot at box office as film crossed day 1 numbers on day 3. Film collected 68.72 cr on day three and all India number of 77.83 cr plus. Today on day 4, film has crossed 71 cr net Hindi and 80 cr all India net on day 4. This is highest ever single day collections for Hindi film.

On Sunday, film collected 71.63 cr net Hindi and 81 cr all India. Film crossed 252.08 cr net Hindi and 286.16 cr all India 4 day weekend. Film also breached 520 crore worldwide gross in 4 day flat.

On day 5 Monday, film has started well and should hold solid with less than 50% drop that too coming off such big numbers and facing big India Vs Pakistan cricket match. Film collected 32.92 cr net taking all India numbers over 320 cr and Hindi number close to 283 cr.

On day 6, film dropped and crossed 26.52 cr all India as there was another India’s cricket match. Film crossed 23.83 cr on day 7 all India. Film will add another 21 cr today on day 8.

Film will cross 346 cr net domestic in Hindi and 395 cr net All India in extended 1st week. Film should also cross 700 cr worldwide gross in 1st week.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related