Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, today marked his presence at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai to participate in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actor was accompanied by his son AbRam and manager Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his deep-rooted cultural values, was seen offering prayers and making offerings to Lord Ganesha at the pandal. The actor, along with his son AbRam, sought blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most revered Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. This visit came after the actor attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

The visit to Lalbaugcha Raja was not just about seeking blessings but also a celebration of success. Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Jawan’ has been breaking box office records, crossing Rs 900 crore. The actor was seen celebrating this success by seeking blessings at the popular pandal.

Check out the pics and videos here –

VIDEO | Actor @iamsrk visits Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja to participate in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. #GaneshChaturthi #Ganeshotsav2023 pic.twitter.com/L6PGm1IneM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2023

Jawan Crosses 900-Crore Mark; Set To Emerge HIGHEST Grosser Ever

Shah Rukh has stamped his authority at box office as he is set to become first actor to deliver 500 cr domestic and 1000 cr worldwide grossers back to back at box office in single year. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months!

Jawan crossed 18.10 cr on 2nd Friday followed by massive jump by 66% and collected 30.10 cr net. Film crossed big 34.26 cr on Sunday and thus collected 82.46 cr net. Film collected close to 14.25 cr on 2nd Monday and 14.80 on 2nd Tuesday All India. Film added 9.40 cr net on 2nd Wednesday.

Film has total of 466.19 cr Hindi domestic and 520 cr net all India. Film will cross 475 cr Hindi And 530 cr All India by end of 2nd week. Jawan has two open weeks and it seems on course for 500 cr net Hindi by 3rd weekend. Film will cross all India numbers of Pathaan for sure and only Hindi total will be touch and go.

(Read entire report here: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Set To Cross 475 Cr Net Hindi After Week Two, Set To Emerge HIGHEST Grosser Ever)

Worldwide gross:

1st week: 696.67 cr (129.60 cr, 110.87 cr, 144.22 cr, 136.1 cr, 54.1 cr, 46.23 cr, 38.91 cr, 36.64 cr)

2nd Week: 38.35 cr, 62.48 cr, 61.18 cr, 25 cr, 23.86 cr

Total Worldwide Gross: 907.54 cr

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: All India Biz Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Crosses Gadar 2, Set To Beat Pathaan In Next 72 Hours To Become HIGHEST Grosser Ever)

