Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to witness a glimpse of SRK’s cameo as Pathaan. But they’ll have to wait a little more!

With few hours to go for trailer launch, the latest media reports claim that the makers of the film have decided to keep the surprise for the big screen and not reveal it in the promotions.

Tiger 3 promotions not to feature Shah Rukh Khan

“The entire campaign of Tiger 3 will revolve around Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi joining in the last leg, post the trailer launch. Those expecting Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan to also mark his presence to market the film will have to wait for the film to blast big on the big screen on November 12,” a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that cameos leave an impact when the audience has no idea about the instance of the appearance. “While SRK in Tiger 3 is known to all, much like Salman in Pathaan, the makers are adopting strict vigilance to ensure no leaks on the cameo with regards to visuals. While some filmmakers open all cards before the release, Aditya Chopra believes in adopting the Hollywood approach – Keep it all secret for the big screen,” the source told us further.

The makers want to create a huge impact with SRK’s appearance in Tiger 3, which is a crucial part of the plot. They believe that showing it in the teaser or trailer would dilute the excitement and curiosity of the audience. Therefore, they have decided to keep it as a secret and let the fans witness it in the theaters.

Salman Khan, who was at the Star Sports studio to promote his upcoming movie Tiger 3 before India vs Pakistan match yesterday, revealed his favorite cricketer and said: “KL Rahul is my favorite.”

Salman also expressed his enthusiasm for the India vs Pakistan match and wished that Tiger 3 would also be houseful as the stadium. “Jaise yeh houseful ho gaya hai, voh (Tiger 3) bhi houseful ho jaaye bas,” he said. He further revealed that Tiger 3 will have action that is 10 times more than the previous two movies in the series.

He also talked about the action quotient in Tiger 3 and how it is different from the previous installments. He said, “Tiger 1 or Tiger 2 se ye 10 guna zyada hai (It has 10 times more than action Tiger 1 and Tiger 2).” He added: ‘It’s a whole new level. Katrina, me and Adi (Aditya Chopra) have put in a lot of effort for this film. It has a lot of action. Adi has made a very big film….People have a desire to watch this film, I have never seen that in my entire career. (Everyone including Katrina Kaif, me and Aditya Chopra have worked really hard on this film. The amount of excitement people have to watch this film is something I have never seen in my whole career)”

The actor also expressed his joy over the astounding response to the first video asset, Tiger Ka Message, which was released last week as a precursor to the trailer of the film. The video showed Salman Khan in his iconic Tiger avatar, delivering a message to his fans in different languages. “Trailer aayega 16 taarik ko to aapko samajh me aa jayega ki iss film ka level ki kuch aur hai (You will realize after the trailer launch that this film is on a different level).”

YRF’s Spy Universe Becomes Biggest Brand In Indian Cinema

Tiger 3 is the third film in the Tiger franchise, which started with Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. The film was a huge success and established Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood. The sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was also a massive hit and broke several records at the box office.

Tiger 3 is also the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The spy universe is a unique concept that brings together some of the biggest stars of Bollywood as secret agents who work for different agencies but sometimes cross paths or team up for a common goal. Salman Khan had a cameo appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan earlier this year, which hinted at a crossover between the two films. It is also reported that Shah Rukh Khan will have a special extended cameo as Pathaan in Tiger 3.

Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is slated to release on Diwali 2023.

