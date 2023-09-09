Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The film is Atlee’s first Hindi film and Shah Rukh Khan’s second release this year after All Time Blockbuster Pathaan. Film released on 7th September worldwide in around 10,000 screens.

SRK’s Jawan Demolished Records At Box Office Worldwide

SRK’s Jawan took a fantastic start on day one morning as expected from advances. Film broke highest ever day one 57 cr net of Pathaan by big margin. Film collected 65.50 cr net in Hindi and 75 cr net all India. Film collected 129.60 cr worldwide gross.

On day two, film remained super solid on day two and surpassed all expectations with 46.23 cr number in Hindi and 53.23 cr all India number including Tamil and Telugu.

But film has taken box office by storm on day three. Film was riot at box office as film crossed day 1 numbers on day 3. Film should collect 68 cr today and all India number of 76 cr plus.

Tomorrow film will cross 250 cr net Hindi and 285 cr all India 4 day weekend. Film will also breach 500 crore worldwide gross tomorrow in 4 day flat. Film is going to break every record possible and Monday might stamp inauguration of 600 cr club for Hindi films!

Following are the numbers in national chains:

Day 3: (11:45 PM)

PVR + Inox: 25.75 cr

Cinepolis: 6.75 cr

Total: 32.50 cr net

Day 2:

PVR + Inox: 18.10 cr

Cinepolis: 4.65 cr

Total: ₹ 22.75 cr net (24% drop)

Day 1:

PVR + Inox: 24 cr

Cinepolis: 5.96 cr

Total: 29.96 cr net

Worldwide Box Office Collection Of Jawan

Following are the all India collections for Jawan:

1st Week:

Thursday: 65.50 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 9.50 cr

Friday: 46.23 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 7 cr

Saturday: 68.25 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 9 cr

All India: 179.98 cr net (205.48 cr All India)

Overseas: 16 Million USD (133 cr) early estimate

Worldwide gross: 375 cr

Key Records By Jawan On Day Three

Highest single day collection EVER in Hindi

Highest single day collection EVER For Hindi film all India

Highest three day weekend EVER beating Pathaan

Highest collection EVER in ALL south markets for Hindi film

Jawan Will Be Among Top 5 Global Films At Box Office This Weekend

SRK starrer will cross 70 Million USD weekend which will be double to Hollywood franchise The Nun 2 and will place film among top 5 films globally. Shah Rukh’s last release Pathaan remained among top 10 global films for numerous weeks.

Jawan Creates New Milestones In Overseas Market

Jawan has made an electrifying global debut and now we have the first box office numbers pouring in. Film crossed close to 10 million USD in two days and it has legs to challenge Pathaan lifetime record of 49-50 million USD.

Day 1 & Day 2 Box Office Collections:

Australia: Debuts at No. 1 spot. Thu A$ 398,030, Fri A$ 501,143. Total: 899,173 [₹ 4.77 cr]

NZ: Debuts at No. 1 spot. Thu NZ$ 79,805, Fri NZ$ 116,561. Total: NZ$ 196,366 [₹ 96.06 lacs]

Germany: Debuts at No. 3 spot, Thu € 146,014, Fri € 150,331. Total: € 296,345 [₹ 2.64 cr]

UK: Thu £ 306,793, Fri £ 312,166. Total: 618,959 [₹ 6.41 cr]

