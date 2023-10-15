The much-awaited trailer of Tiger 3, the third instalment of the blockbuster spy thriller franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is set to release tomorrow. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, is part of the YRF Spy Universe that also includes films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Here are five things we can expect from the trailer of Tiger 3:

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s magical chemistry : The duo, who have been paired together in several films, will once again set the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry as the super spies Tiger and Zoya. The film will reportedly showcase their romance as well as their action skills in various international locations.

: The duo, who have been paired together in several films, will once again set the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry as the super spies Tiger and Zoya. The film will reportedly showcase their romance as well as their action skills in various international locations. Emraan Hashmi’s villainous avatar : The film will mark the debut of Emraan Hashmi in the YRF Spy Universe as the main antagonist. The actor, who is known for his intense performances, will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as he challenges Tiger and Zoya in a deadly mission.

: The film will mark the debut of Emraan Hashmi in the YRF Spy Universe as the main antagonist. The actor, who is known for his intense performances, will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as he challenges Tiger and Zoya in a deadly mission. Sleek action scenes : The film promises to deliver some of the most outrageous and realistic action sequences that people have not seen to date¹. Salman Khan has said that the action is raw, realistic yet larger than life. The film will feature high-octane stunts, chases, fights and explosions in exotic locations like Istanbul, Dubai, Austria and Morocco.

: The film promises to deliver some of the most outrageous and realistic action sequences that people have not seen to date¹. Salman Khan has said that the action is raw, realistic yet larger than life. The film will feature high-octane stunts, chases, fights and explosions in exotic locations like Istanbul, Dubai, Austria and Morocco. Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo : The film will also have a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the role of Pathaan in the YRF Spy Universe. The superstar will join forces with Tiger and Zoya in a crucial scene that will set up the next film in the franchise.

: The film will also have a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the role of Pathaan in the YRF Spy Universe. The superstar will join forces with Tiger and Zoya in a crucial scene that will set up the next film in the franchise. Power-packed music: The film’s music is composed by Pritam, who has given some of the most popular songs in Bollywood. The trailer will feature some of his catchy tunes that will complement the mood and theme of the film. The background music and some songs full of beats would make the film superior

Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and fans are eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif back in action as Tiger and Zoya. The trailer will be out tomorrow on YouTube and other platforms.

Salman Khan During Ind Vs Pak Match: Tiger 3 Has 10 Times More Action; Hopes Housefull Like Stadium

Salman Khan, who was at the Star Sports studio to promote his upcoming movie Tiger 3 before India vs Pakistan match yesterday, revealed his favorite cricketer and said: “KL Rahul is my favorite.”

Salman also expressed his enthusiasm for the India vs Pakistan match and wished that Tiger 3 would also be houseful as the stadium. “Jaise yeh houseful ho gaya hai, voh (Tiger 3) bhi houseful ho jaaye bas,” he said. He further revealed that Tiger 3 will have action that is 10 times more than the previous two movies in the series.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: First Song From ‘Tiger 3’ To Be A Dance Number Starring Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif And Second Song To Be A Romantic Track)

He also talked about the action quotient in Tiger 3 and how it is different from the previous installments. He said, “Tiger 1 or Tiger 2 se ye 10 guna zyada hai (It has 10 times more than action Tiger 1 and Tiger 2).” He added: ‘It’s a whole new level. Katrina, me and Adi (Aditya Chopra) have put in a lot of effort for this film. It has a lot of action. Adi has made a very big film….People have a desire to watch this film, I have never seen that in my entire career. (Everyone including Katrina Kaif, me and Aditya Chopra have worked really hard on this film. The amount of excitement people have to watch this film is something I have never seen in my whole career)”

(Also read: BREAKING: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 To Release On Sunday, November 12; Set For Huge Opening And Post-Diwali Holiday Week)

The actor also expressed his joy over the astounding response to the first video asset, Tiger Ka Message, which was released last week as a precursor to the trailer of the film. The video showed Salman Khan in his iconic Tiger avatar, delivering a message to his fans in different languages. “Trailer aayega 16 taarik ko to aapko samajh me aa jayega ki iss film ka level ki kuch aur hai (You will realize after the trailer launch that this film is on a different level).”

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related