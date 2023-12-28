Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to deliver third mega hit of the year with his film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Film released on 21st December all over.

Dunki is a comedy-drama film that marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for his blockbuster films like Munna Bhai series, PK, 3 Idiots and Sanju. The film also stars Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The film is co-written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

Dunki Scoring Big At Box Office

SRK’s Dunki has taken superb start on expected lines. Film has done well on day one despite being mid week release and drama genre. Film opened to good occupancy and continued to increase as day passed. Though word of mouth seems mixed but still film should sail through on power of family audience and urban class.

Film has 7 day total of 152.77 cr nett and it will cross 161 cr nett India and will also cross 325 cr gross worldwide in extended week one of 8 days.

Dunki Beats Lifetime Overseas Business Of Tiger 3 In 7 Days

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 was below par film at box office considering it was 3rd part of a successful franchise and part of India’s biggest film universe. Film collected lifetime number of USD 14.47 million (₹ 120.55 Crores) in overseas market.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh’s latest release Dunki crossed USD 16 million (₹ 133 crore) in 7 days flat. Such is the dominance of SRK in overseas that he might end up with USD 125 million number in 2023 with all three releases. Pathaan crossed USD 49 million which is highest ever business for Indian film in overseas. Jawan was close 2nd with USD 48 million number in overseas.

Pathaan: $49.25 million

Jawan: $48.5 million

Dunki: $16 million* (7 days)

About Dunki

Dunki released on December 21, is produced by Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of the year, after Jawan and Pathaan, both of which were blockbuster hits. Dunki is also Rajkumar Hirani’s first film after five years, since his last film Sanju in 2018. Dunki is expected to be another masterpiece from the director, who is known for his socially relevant and entertaining films. Dunki is also the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, which has raised the expectations of the fans and the critics alike.

(Also read: Dunki Movie Review: Rajkumar Hirani Delivers His Most Heartfelt Film, SUPERSTAR Shah Rukh Khan Outperforms Himself, MASTERPIECE!)

