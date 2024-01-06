Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered third mega hit of the year with his film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Film released on 21st December all over. Film clashed with mega Telugu film Salaar.

Salaar Ceasefire is massive Telugu release which has budget of in excess of 400 cr. On the other hand, SRK starrer Dunki is superstar’s cheapest film in last decade or so. Dunki has moderate budget of 85 crore plus Hirani & SRK’s fee.

Perception Scam And Paid Previews, SRK Starrers Trend Exceptionally In Overseas

Still Dunki defeated Salaar in Hindi market with big numbers and in overseas. As we discussed in our earlier articles about this ‘perception scam’ of paid previews. Films get ‘bump’ in opening day numbers due to paid previews but later trend poorly to finish with sub par numbers. This happened not once but several times in recent past.

Shah Rukh Khan collected more than USD 118 million (almost 1000 crore gross) in overseas with hai three releases Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki in 2023. But none of these films opted for paid preview perception scam and trended strongly all over the world.

On contrary, films like Tiger 3 and Salaar opted for paid previews and splashed ‘so called record numbers’ for day 1 but ended with sub par total.

Tiger 3 collected close to USD 5 million on day one including paid previews in overseas market and ended up with USD 15 million lifetime total. Salaar too opened to with big numbers and struggling to touch USD 15 million lifetime. Even Animal scored USD 5 million on opening day and USD 29 million lifetime remained less than 6 times of opening day.

Pathaan scored USD 4.5 million on day one without paid previews and ended up with USD 49.25 million, which is all time record for any Indian film by a distance in terms of overseas total.

SRK’s 2nd release of 2023 Jawan collected similar under USD 5 million day one number and reached USD 48.50 million lifetime, close 2nd to Pathaan.

Now even his 3rd release Dunki crossed USD 21.50 million despite USD 2.5 million day one without paid previews. Film has beaten massive action films Tiger 3 and Salaar released with paid previews fair and square by big 50% plus margin.

Pathaan, Jawan And Dunki Beat All Paid Preview Films By Big Margin

Pathaan: USD 49.25 million without paid preview (12 times lifetime of opening day)

Jawan: USD 48.50 million without paid preview (12 times lifetime of opening day)

Dunki: USD 21.50 million without paid preview (12 times lifetime of opening day by end of run)

Tiger 3: USD 15 million with paid preview (3 times of opening day)

Salaar: USD 14.7 million with paid preview (less than 3 times of opening day)

Animal: USD 29 million with paid preview (less than 6 times of opening day)

About Dunki

Dunki released on December 21, is produced by Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of the year, after Jawan and Pathaan, both of which were blockbuster hits. Dunki is also Rajkumar Hirani’s first film after five years, since his last film Sanju in 2018. Dunki is expected to be another masterpiece from the director, who is known for his socially relevant and entertaining films. Dunki is also the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, which has raised the expectations of the fans and the critics alike.

(Also read: Dunki Movie Review: Rajkumar Hirani Delivers His Most Heartfelt Film, SUPERSTAR Shah Rukh Khan Outperforms Himself, MASTERPIECE!)

Stay updated with box office collections, box office collections, box office collection worldwide, bollywood box office collection, hindi, tamil, hollywood box office collection.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related