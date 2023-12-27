Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to deliver third mega hit of the year with his film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Film released on 21st December all over.

Dunki is a comedy-drama film that marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for his blockbuster films like Munna Bhai series, PK, 3 Idiots and Sanju. The film also stars Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The film is co-written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

Dunki Is Set For 200 Cr Nett In 2nd Weekend

SRK’s Dunki has taken superb start on expected lines. Film has done well on day one despite being mid week release and drama genre. Film opened to good occupancy and continued to increase as day passed. Though word of mouth seems mixed but still film should sail through on power of family audience and urban class.

Film collected 29.20 cr nett on day one which was good considering mid week release and drama genre. Despite lot of social media nonsense, loss of screens to Salaar and ‘so called’ mixed reports, film held solid on day two today. Film collected 20.12 cr nett.

As expected on day 3, good word of mouth came into play and family audience lapped the film specially in urban markets. Film jumped by 33% and should collect around 25.61 cr nett. Film collected biggest day of run on day 4 with 30.70 cr nett with another jump. Film took advantage of Christmas and collected 24.32 cr nett on day 5. Film dropped on Tuesday on expected lines but still managed to clock double digit with 11.56 cr nett.

Film has 7 day total of 152.77 cr nett and it will cross 161 cr nett India and will also cross 325 cr gross worldwide in extended week one of 8 days.

Dunki Worldwide Box Office Collection

India:

Thursday: 29.20 cr

Friday: 20.12 cr

Saturday: 25.61 cr

Sunday: 30.70 cr

Monday: 24.32 cr

Tuesday: 11.56 cr

Wednesday: 11.25 cr

Total: 152.77 cr nett

Overseas:

Day 1: $2.83 million (23.50 cr)

Day 2: $2.60 million (21.65 cr)

Day 3: $2.84 million (23.60 cr)

Day 4: $2.14 million (17.78 cr)

Day 5: $2 million (16.57 cr)

Day 6: $1.82 million (15.17 cr)

Total: $14.23 million (118.27 cr)

Worldwide gross:

Day 1: 58 cr

Day 2: 45.40 cr

Day 3: 53.82 cr

Day 4: 53.91 cr

Day 5: 45.27 cr

Day 6: 26.73 cr

Total: 283.13 cr

Dunki Scores Big In Overseas

Following is the rough break up of weekend overseas number:

United States – USD 2,550,000

Canada – USD 750,000

Middle East – USD 2,750,000 Approx

Australia – USD 900,000

New Zealand – USD 125,000

Bangladesh – USD 125,000

Rest of Asia – USD 500,000

United Kingdom – USD 900,000

Germany – USD 300,000

Rest of Europe – USD 375,000

Rest of World – USD 250,000

Total – USD 1,045,000 / Rs. 78 crore

Grand Total: USD 10.41 million

Dunki Surpassed TJMM Worldwide

Dunki-surpassed-TJMM-at-box-office

Shah Rukh Khan starrer crossed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in 7 days.

Following are the collections of TJMM:

India: 149.05 cr

Overseas: 5.20M

Worldwide: 220.10 cr

About Dunki

Dunki released on December 21, is produced by Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of the year, after Jawan and Pathaan, both of which were blockbuster hits. Dunki is also Rajkumar Hirani’s first film after five years, since his last film Sanju in 2018. Dunki is expected to be another masterpiece from the director, who is known for his socially relevant and entertaining films. Dunki is also the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, which has raised the expectations of the fans and the critics alike.

(Also read: Dunki Movie Review: Rajkumar Hirani Delivers His Most Heartfelt Film, SUPERSTAR Shah Rukh Khan Outperforms Himself, MASTERPIECE!)

