Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered third mega hit of the year 2023 with his film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Film released on 21st December all over and scored massive numbers all over the world.

Dunki Has Becomes 4th Highest Hindi Grosser In Overseas In 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is undisputed King of Indian cinema in overseas for decades. In year 2023, Shah Rukh crossed 975 crores in overseas itself which is dream for any Indian actor to score worldwide in a single year!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has crossed USD 21.16 million in 13 days and thus film has overtaken lifetime overseas collection USD 21 million of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This makes Dunki 4th highest overseas grossing Hindi film of 2023 behind only Pathaan, Jawan and Animal.

1. Pathaan $49.25 million

2. Jawan $48.50 million

3. Animal $29.50 million

4. Dunki $21.16 million (in 14 days)

5. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani $21 million

Shah Rukh Khan Collects 975 Crore In Overseas In Single Year

It’s an unprecedented total for SRK as he has collected more than USD 118.75 Million (988 crore INR) in single year and will finish with $119.50 – 120 Million total. This is again a record which will stand test of time for years to come.

Shah-Rukh-Khan-crosses-975-crore-overseas-in-single-year

About Dunki

Dunki released on December 21, is produced by Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of the year, after Jawan and Pathaan, both of which were blockbuster hits. Dunki is also Rajkumar Hirani’s first film after five years, since his last film Sanju in 2018. Dunki is expected to be another masterpiece from the director, who is known for his socially relevant and entertaining films. Dunki is also the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, which has raised the expectations of the fans and the critics alike.

(Also read: Dunki Movie Review: Rajkumar Hirani Delivers His Most Heartfelt Film, SUPERSTAR Shah Rukh Khan Outperforms Himself, MASTERPIECE!)

Stay updated with box office collections, box office collections, box office collection worldwide, bollywood box office collection, hindi, tamilbollywood, hollywood box office collection.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related