Since its release, Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest film, Dunki, has received mixed reviews. The movie’s box office collection on day 1 was only $3.3 million. Despite this, Dunki has managed to earn over $30 million worldwide at the box office.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki hit theaters on December 21, 2023. This marks the first collaboration between SRK and director Rajkumar Hirani.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of the year, following the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Jawan. The movie is based on the story of five friends from a small village who dream of a better life in London. They take an illegal path called Donkey Flight to enter another country, facing numerous challenges along the way.

Dunki box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie crosses $30 million

The movie reportedly set its first show at 5:55 am IST, marking the earliest in Gaiety Galaxy’s history. Despite this, the film earned $3.3 million on its opening day. It recorded a strong weekend and maintained a positive trend on Monday, December 25, as well. However, due to its simultaneous release with Salaar, the movie witnessed a decline on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

According to reports, on Saturday, December 23, Dunki earned $3 million, followed by $3.6 million on Sunday, December 24. Additionally, it garnered $2.9 million on Monday and only $1 million on Tuesday, experiencing a significant drop of 20.78 percent.

So far, the movie has earned a total of $16 million in six days at the domestic box office. On the global stage, Dunki has managed to surpass $30 million in box office collections.

With a total runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes, the film underwent extensive promotion by both Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and the production team. Notably, SRK recently visited Dubai to promote the film, captivating fans with his charm and showcasing his dancing skills.

Now, it will be interesting to see how much the movie earns at the box office before the end of the year.