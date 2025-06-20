Shah Rukh Khan’s Co-Actress from ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently landed in controversy after she accused Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the only person to survive the deadly Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, of lying about his survival. However, after facing backlash, she deleted her post and apologised.

The issue started when Suchitra posted on social media, raising doubts about Vishwas’s story. She referred to a rumour that claimed Vishwas had faked being on the plane. In her now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), she called him a liar and questioned how his family and his brother’s funeral were part of the story.

Her exact post said:

“So this #vishwaskumarramesh lied about being a passenger on the plane & the only survivor? This is seriously weird. Didn’t his family in the UK corroborate his story? What about his brother’s funeral that he was seen giving kandha to? Deserve not only some serious punishment but some mental asylum time if this is true uff.“

Social media users quickly pointed out that the hospital in Ahmedabad had confirmed Vishwas’s story. Many criticised Suchitra for spreading false information without any proof.

Realising her mistake, she removed the post and later tweeted an apology:

“Took out my last tweet on the Air India crash survivor. Seems to be false news circulated for God knows what reason. My apologies.”

Who is Vishwas Kumar Ramesh?

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh is the only survivor of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 that killed at least 260 people. He is a 40-year-old British citizen.

He was sitting in seat 11A, near an emergency exit on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. When the plane crashed, he managed to escape and survived, while all other passengers and crew members died. He was treated at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad and was discharged a week later.

Vishwas had been travelling with his brother Ajay. The two were visiting family in Diu, their hometown, and were on their way back to London. Sadly, Ajay did not survive the crash. His body was handed over to the family after Vishwas’s hospital discharge, and the funeral was held soon after.

