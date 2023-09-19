Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest film, ‘Jawan‘, has made a significant impact on the US box office, breaking into the top 5 highest-earning films. The film, directed by Atlee and distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films USA Inc., was released on September 7 and amassed a total gross of $12,108,639 ( ₹100 crore) in the US. Notably, this feat was achieved in just 826 theatres, far fewer than its Hollywood counterparts, as per Box Office Mojo.

Jawan’s performance at US Box Office

Here’s the film’s box office collection at US (domestic) box office –

The film’s success is not limited to the US. ‘Jawan’ has also been making waves in its home country, India, where it has shattered many box office records. The film’s global box office collection is nearing the Rs 700 crore mark.

‘Jawan’ features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, and its strong South Indian influence has helped it reach a wider audience, transcending state boundaries. The film’s success is a testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s enduring popularity and his ability to draw audiences to the cinema halls.

Box Office Clash for Jawan in US

Despite stiff competition from other films like ‘The Nun 2’ and ‘A Haunting in Venice’, ‘Jawan‘ has managed to hold its own. September 2023 was a competitive month at the US Box Office, with The Equalizer 3 leading the pack, earning $73,673,848 ( ₹613 crore). It was followed by The Nun II, which garnered $56,327,738 ( ₹469 crore).

Also featured in the list is My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 at the fourth spot with $18,632,245 ( ₹155 crore). Barbie and Oppenheimer, released on July 21, are still among the top 10 movies in September.

Breaking into this Hollywood-heavy list, Jawan has claimed the fifth position among September releases. Considering the limited number of theatres in which it was shown, the film’s per-theatre earnings are quite impressive.

Jawan Set To Breach 500 Cr All India And 450 Cr Hindi India Today, KING SIZE Blockbuster Set To Cross Pathaan All India Number

Film crossed 347.98 cr net domestic in Hindi and 391 cr net All India in extended 1st week. Film crossed 696.67 cr worldwide gross in extended 1st week.

Jawan crossed 18.10 cr on 2nd Friday followed by massive jump by 66% and collected 30.10 cr net. Film crossed big 34.26 cr on Sunday and thus collected 82.46 cr net. Film collected close to 15.50 cr on 2nd Monday and 14 cr on 2nd Tuesday All India.

Film has total of 460 cr Hindi domestic and 510 cr net all India. Jawan has two open weeks and it seems on course for 500 cr net India or more. Film will cross all India numbers of Pathaan for sure and only Hindi total will be touch and go. It needs 125 cr week two in order to surpass Pathaan’s lifetime and 115 cr looks certain.

Worldwide Box Office Collection Of Jawan

Following are the all India collections for Jawan:

Domestic:

1st Week:

Thursday: 65.50 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 9.50 cr

Friday: 46.23 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 7 cr

Saturday: 68.75 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 9.11 cr

Sunday: 71.63 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 8.47 cr

Monday: 30.50 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 2.42 cr

Tuesday: 24 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 2.52 cr

Wednesday: 21.30 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 2.53 cr

Thursday: 20.10 cr Hindi, Tamil +Telugu: 1.80 cr

All India: 347.98 cr net (391.33 cr All India)

2nd Week:

Friday: 18.10 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 1 cr

Saturday: 30.10 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 2.20 cr

Sunday: 34.26 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 3 cr

Monday: 14.10 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 0.75 cr

All India: 430.44 cr net (479.99 cr All India)

Overseas:

1st Week: 28.42 Million USD (188.25 cr) ($4.6 Million, $5.5 Million, $6.9 Million, $4.4 Million, $1.9 Million, $1.9 Million, $1.6 Million, $1.3 Million)

2nd Week: $1.9 Million, $3 Million

Total Overseas: $33.32 Million

Worldwide gross:

1st week: 696.67 cr (129.60 cr, 110.87 cr, 144.22 cr, 136.1 cr, 54.1 cr, 46.23 cr, 38.91 cr, 36.64 cr)

2nd Week: 38.35 cr, 62.48 cr, 61.18 cr,

Total Worldwide Gross: 858.68 cr

Also read: Aryan Khan Helped Shah Rukh Khan Overcome Nervousness On First Day On ‘Pathaan’ Sets

