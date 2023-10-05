

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The film is Atlee’s first Hindi film and Shah Rukh Khan’s second release this year after All Time Blockbuster Pathaan. Film released on 7th September worldwide in around 10,000 screens.

Shah Rukh has stamped his authority at box office as he has become first actor to deliver 500 cr domestic and 1000 cr worldwide grossers back to back at box office in single year twice. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months!

Jawan creating new Box Office Records in Middle East

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, has once again proved his global appeal with Jawan. The action thriller, directed by Atlee, has grossed over $16 million in the Middle East, making it the highest-earning Indian film in the region.

The production house, Yash Raj Films, has announced the superhit news on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). YRF, who has the International release rights for Jawan, said, “#Jawan becomes the first film to cross $16 Million in the Middle East emerging as the #1 Indian Film. A YRF Release in international markets.”

Along with the announcement note, YRF has shared a poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Azad, in the film. The text on the poster read, “Emerges #1 Indian film in the Middle East and becomes the first Indian film to cross $16 million.”

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan had in the past created the USD 11 million club in the Gulf, while his film Pathaan gave rise to the USD 12, USD 13, and USD 14 million club too.

Currently, Jawan, which has kick-started the USD 15 million and USD 16 million club as well, still continues to run to packed houses in certain locations is expected to see further increase to its overall collections. It will come as no surprise if Jawan manages to establish the USD 17 million club as well.

The makers of Jawan have also released a list of IMAX theatres where people can “experience the madness” in the Middle East. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

EXCLUSIVE: Superstar SRK’s Jawan Crosses Massive 560 Cr Nett Hindi, 620 Cr Nett All India All Languages And 1100 Crore Worldwide Gross Today After 4th Week, It’s King Khan Era

Buy one and get one free ticket offer worked for the film as it collected 5.05 cr nett on 4th Friday. Film jumped and collected 8.45 cr nett on 4th Saturday. Film collected 9.28 cr nett on 4th Sunday. On national holiday day 26 film crossed 6.85 cr nett. Film added 2.05 cr nett on 4th Tuesday, 1.95 cr nett on Wednesday and 1.75 cr nett on Thursday. Film crosses 22.78 cr nett over 4th weekend and big 35 cr nett week 4!

Film will cross 560 cr nett in Hindi and 620 cr nett all India by end of week 4. Film has become highest grosser EVER in Hindi in India beating Pathaan and Gadar 2 in 3 weeks straight. Film will cross 650 cr net All India all languages and 575 cr net Hindi lifetime. Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated 400 cr, 500 cr and 600 cr club in same year itself! Mega stardom of King Khan!

Worldwide gross:

1st week: 696.67 cr (129.60 cr, 110.87 cr, 144.22 cr, 136.1 cr, 54.1 cr, 46.23 cr, 38.91 cr, 36.64 cr)

2nd Week: 240.94 cr (38.35 cr, 62.48 cr, 61.18 cr, 25 cr, 23.86 cr, 16.70 cr, 13.37)

3rd Week: 95.60 cr (Weekend: 16.36 cr, 25.11 cr, 25.84 cr, Weekdays: 38.29 cr)

4th Week: 25.37 cr

Total Worldwide Gross: 1068.58 cr

Jawan has also become the “highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema (original language)”. The SRK starrer has minted INR 1,068.58 crore at global box office.

