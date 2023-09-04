Jawan is releasing soon & Shah Rukh Khan has the approval of cinephiles when it comes to acting excellence and box office records.

While Pathaan broke several records in ticket sales, his upcoming action-packed thriller, Jawan is no exception. With advance booking windows opening nationwide last Friday, fans are rushing to secure their seats for what promises to be a cinematic storm arriving on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Creates History In Advance Booking

Breaking norms & setting new standards, ‘Jawan’ has already etched its name in the record books, and the buzz is electrifying. The proof is in the 6 AM Telugu-dubbed show at NVR Jaysyam in Tirupati, which stands at an astounding 80% occupancy rate on its very first day.

To let you know, Jawan isn’t just any film; it’s the first Hindi movie ever to draw such a massive crowd in the South market. The frenzy surrounding the film is unprecedented, and it’s clear that the audience can’t wait to witness Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma on the big screen.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted new poster of Jawan with this message, “Main accha hoon ya bura hoon….Rakhwala hoon ya Chor….milta hoon aapse…Bas Teen Din Aur!!”

Jawan advance booking started with bang as film sold more than 1.40 lac tickets in first 24 hour itself. Film broke 1.17 lac number of Pathaan day one by a margin. Film finished with 1.95 lac tickets by end of day two and expected to surpass 3 lac tickets by end of today. Film is almost certain to cross 5.56 lac tickets record of Pathaan by Wednesday night.



About The Film

Directed by Atlee Kumar & produced by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan, with co-production by Gaurav Verma, this film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation that’s set to enthral audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages worldwide.

Jawan boasts a stellar star cast of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Riddhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone in a cameo. Shah Rukh Khan is seen in numerous avatars in the trailer and fans can expect a blast in the full theatrical release of the film.

The film is all set to enter theatres on September 7, 2023.

As the excitement continues to build and records continue to shatter, it’s safe to say that ‘Jawan’ is on its way to becoming a monumental success. Stay tuned for more updates as this cinematic extravaganza unfolds!

