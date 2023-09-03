After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar of Hindi cinema, has finally unveiled the trailer of his much-awaited film Jawan. Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar is set to release in less than 5 days time. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, is a high-octane action thriller that promises to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has delivered some catchy songs like Zinda Banda, Chaleya, and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The anticipation for the film is sky-high, not only in India but also in the overseas markets, where Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following.

Advance Booking For Jawan Set To Cross HIGHEST EVER 6 Lac Tickets In Advance Booking In National Chains By Wednesday

Shah Rukh Khan launched trailer of Jawan and performed a massive event in Dubai at Burj Khalifa gol woting massive pre release event in Chennai. Advance booking for the film started yesterday at 10 am across India. Overseas advance started a week back already and had met with extraordinary response.

Film is expected to break all records as industry has pegged film to open in excess of 65 cr net day one India and 125 crores worldwide gross as overseas is set to go berserk. Film is certain to be among top advances post pandemic and is set to cross Pathaanand KGF 2.

Within 4 hours, Jawan has sold nearly 60,000 tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. Film ended up selling around 1.40 lakh tickets for the opening day alone by the end of day one. Film crossed 1.95 lac tickets by end of day two in advance booking for day one. Film sold 2.35 lacs tickets by end of today and next three days should see massive numbers as more shows will be opened from tomorrow onwards.

The demand is historic and the initial response to advance bookings indicates an earth-shattering, record-breaking opening for this Shah Rukh Khan film.

Following are numbers in national chains at 11 pm 1st September for day 1 Thursday:

PVR + Inox 1,15,200

Cinepolis: 23,100

Total: 1,38,300 tickets (approx 1.40 lac by midnight)

Following are numbers in national chains at midnight 2nd September for day 1 Thursday:

PVR + Inox 1,60,000

Cinepolis: 35,000

Total: 1,95,000 tickets

Following are numbers in national chains at midnight 3rd September for day 1 Thursday:

PVR + Inox 1,94,000

Cinepolis: 41,000

Total: 2,35,000 tickets

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Plays Handler To Spy Suhana Khan In Sujoy Ghosh’s Spy thriller

Following are the advances for Hindi films post pandemic:

1. Pathaan 5.56 lacs

2. KGF 2 5.15 lacs

3. Brahmastra 3.02 lacs

4. Adipurush 2.85 lacs

5. Gadar 2: 2.74 lacs

Stay updated with box office collections, box office collections, box office collection worldwide, bollywood box office collection, hindi, tamilbollywood, hollywood box office collection.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related