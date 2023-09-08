Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The film is Atlee’s first Hindi film and Shah Rukh Khan’s second release this year after All Time Blockbuster Pathaan. Film released yesterday worldwide in around 10,000 screens.

SRK’s Jawan Is Creating Havoc At Worldwide Box Office

SRK’s Jawan took a fantastic start on day one morning as expected from advances. Film broke highest ever day one 57 cr net of Pathaan by big margin. Film collected 65.50 cr net in Hindi and 75 cr net all India. Film collected 129.60 cr worldwide gross.

On day two, film remained super solid on day two and surpassed all expectations with 47 cr plus number in Hindi and 52 cr all India number including Tamil and Telugu. Film will score 50 cr plus numbers all India for 4 consecutive days.

Following are the numbers in national chains at on day one and day two:

Day 2: (11:30 PM)

PVR + Inox: 17.90 cr

Cinepolis: 4.55 cr

Total: ₹ 22.45 cr net (25% drop)

Day 1:

PVR + Inox: 24 cr

Cinepolis: 5.96 cr

Total: 29.96 cr net

Following are the all India collections for Jawan:

1st Week:

Thursday: 65.50 cr Hindi, Tamil 5.3 cr + Telugu: 3.7 cr

Friday: 47.75 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 5 cr

All India: 113.25 cr net (127.25 cr All India)

Overseas: 8 Million USD (75 cr) early estimate

Worldwide gross: 230 cr

Film became biggest grosser ever in India on day one, biggest Hindi grosser and biggest grosser in dubbed version in south. Film has beaten films like Pathaan, KGF 2 and War.

Film will have huge two days tomorrow and day after. Mid night and early morning shows have been added which will run to full houses with gigantic numbers on cards. 240 cr domestic weekend and 485-500 crore worldwide gross is almost certain.

Jawan Creates New Milestones In Overseas Market

Record-breaking day-two-box-office-collections

Jawan has made an electrifying global debut today and now we have the first box office numbers pouring in.

Day 1 Box Office Collections:

Australia: Debuts at No. 1 spot. A$ 398,030 [₹ 2.11 cr]

NZ: Debuts at No. 1 spot. NZ$ 79,805 [₹ 39.13 lacs]

Germany: Debuts at No. 3 spot. € 146,014 [₹ 1.30 cr]

UK: £ 208,061 [₹ 2.16 cr]; till 9.20 am IST. Few locations to be added.

USA – Canada: ₹ 10.57 cr on Day 1…

USA: $ 1,027,334 [₹ 8.52 cr]

Canada: C$ 336,933 [₹ 2.05 cr]

