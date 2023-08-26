Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his much-awaited film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra, is slated to release on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Jawan has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its prevue was released, which showed Shah Rukh Khan in five different avatars. However, some fans have also been speculating that the film is inspired by the popular Spanish web series Money Heist, which revolves around a group of robbers led by a mastermind called the Professor.

Mukesh Chhabra reacts to the fan theory on Jawan inspired from Money Heist

Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director of Jawan, has recently opened up about the fan theory that claims that Jawan is a remake of Money Heist. In an exclusive interview, Chhabra dismissed the rumours and said that he wants the audience to wait and watch the film before making any assumptions. He said, “I think jitne logo ko guess karna hai karte rahiye. Jab Jawan bahar aayegi toh aapko pata chalega. Trailer ke baad mujhe itne messages aaye, but I didn’t disclose. I want you all to wait and see the magic.”

Chhabra also revealed that he is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and that Jawan is a special film for him as well. He said that he is confident that the film will surprise the fans in a big way and that he is very happy with the casting of the film.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan To Be The First Indian film To Screen On World’s Largest Screen In Germany

Jawan, first Indian film to screen on the world’s largest screen

Meanwhile, Jawan has also made history by becoming the first Indian film to premiere on the world’s largest screen in Leonberg, Germany. The screen is 125 feet wide and 72 feet tall and will showcase Jawan in all its glory.

Jawan is expected to be an action-packed thriller with elements of romance and comedy. The film will also mark Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Atlee Kumar, who is known for his blockbuster films like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. The film will also feature some high-octane stunts and chase sequences that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related