Bollywood achieved India's highest-grossing film after a long gap. It is widely known that the Bollywood industry is a vast market, and Bollywood has dominated Indian cinema from the beginning. Still, recently, South Cinema started making pan-India movies and gave tough competition to the Hindi film industry.

From the Baahubali Series, South Indian films started dominating Bollywood. Bollywood did not score India’s biggest grosser for a calendar year in recent years. Finally, the industry scored with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan this year.

King Khan Gets Back Crown For Hindi Films

In 2016, Bollywood scored the biggest grosser with Amir Khan’s Dangal; after that, no more highest grossers came from the industry. Bollywood achieved India’s highest-grossing film after a long gap.

Highest Grossers For India In Last Six Years

2017 Baahubali 2

2018 2 Point 0

2019 Avengers End Game

2020 Corona year

2021 Pushpa

2022 KGF 2

Shah Rukh Khan has stamped his authority at box office as he is set to become first actor to deliver 500 cr domestic and 1000 cr worldwide grossers back to back at box office in single year. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months with Jawan!

Jawan Breaks All Records Worldwide

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The film was Atlee’s first Hindi film.

(Also read: Special Feature Of Year 2023: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Remains Highest Grosser Film Ever In Overseas, Jawan Remains Close 2nd)

Jawan collected 643 cr nett all India in all languages which is highest ever for an Hindi film. Film scored 580 cr nett only in Hindi and rest in dubbed version, again both are records for an Hindi film ever. Film missed overseas record to another SRK starter Pathaan by thin margin.

India Gross: ₹ 780 cr

All India Footfalls: 3.93 cr

Overseas: ₹ 404 cr [$48.5M]

Total Worldwide Gross: ₹ 1184cr

Verdict: All Time Mega Blockbuster

Records Galore For Jawan

Opening Day – Jawan

Highest Single Day – Jawan

Highest Opening Weekend – Jawan

Highest Opening Week – Jawan

Highest All Time Grosser – Jawan

Highest ATG in Dubbed – Jawan

Fastest 100 cr 200 cr 300 cr 400 cr 500 cr 600 cr [All versions] – Jawan

All Major BoxOffice records belongs to Jawan.

