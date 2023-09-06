After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar of Hindi cinema, has finally unveiled the trailer of his much-awaited film Jawan. Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar is set to release in less than 6 hours time. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, is a high-octane action thriller that promises to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has delivered some catchy songs like Zinda Banda, Chaleya, and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The anticipation for the film is sky-high, not only in India but also in the overseas markets, where Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following.

Jawan breaks all time records Of Pathaan in advance booking

Shah Rukh Khan launched trailer of Jawan and performed a massive event in Dubai at Burj Khalifa gol woting massive pre release event in Chennai. Advance booking for the film started on Friday. Overseas advance started a week back already and had met with extraordinary response.

Within 4 hours, Jawan has sold nearly 60,000 tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis on day one. Film ended up selling around 1.40 lakh tickets for the opening day alone by the end of day one. Film crossed 1.95 lac tickets by end of day two in advance booking for day one. Film sold 2.35 lacs tickets by end of day three. Film has crossed 2.99 lac tickets by end of Monday. Film has also crossed 3.60 lacs tickets in national chains Tuesday.

Film saw brisk sales today and crossed final number 5.57 lacs in advance bookings beating 5.56 lacs of Pathaan. Now all time top two spots belong to Shah Rukh Khan, first ever actor to do so and that too back to back.

Following are numbers in national chains at midnight 6th September for day 1 Thursday:

PVR + Inox 4,48,000

Cinepolis: 1,09,000

Total: 5,57,000 tickets

Top Advance Booking In National Chains, Jawan 2nd After Pathaan

Following are the advances for Hindi films post pandemic:

1. Jawan 5.57 lacs

2. Pathaan 5.56 lacs

3. KGF 2 5.15 lacs

4. Brahmastra 3.60 lacs

5. Adipurush 2.85 lacs

6. Gadar 2: 2.74 lacs

Jawan Crosses 7 Lacs Likes On Bookmyshow

Shah Rukh Khan is now only actor to cross 7 lac likes on Bookmyshow and that too repeating the feat with back to back two films.

1. Pathaan : 720k (on day of release)

2. Jawan : 707k (on day of release)

3. Gadar 2: 325k (on day of release)

Few other films on Bookmyshow:

4 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 139k (on day of release)

5. Dream Girl 2: 137k (on day of release)

6. OMG2 : 115k (on day of release)

7. Bholaa: 89k (on day of release)

8. Satyaprem Ki Katha: 43.8k (on day of release)

Box Office Predictions For Jawan

Following are the predictions for the film: (in bracket Pathaan numbers)

Day 1:

India: 70 cr (57 cr) net

Worldwide gross: 124-130 cr (106 cr)

Weekend:

India: 250 cr net (220 cr)

Worldwide gross: 425 cr (419 cr)

Film is almost certain to cross day one and weekend Domestic and Worldwide gross of Pathaan.

Jawan To Be Widest Release Ever Of Shah Rukh In Close To 10,000 Screens Worldwide

SRK’s Jawan to release in almost 5500 screens in India and 4200 screens overseas which means it will be widest release ever for SRK. Film is set to garner massive numbers all over and it gives platform to the film for huge run.

About Jawan

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The film is Atlee’s first Hindi film and Shah Rukh Khan’s second release this year after Pathaan.

