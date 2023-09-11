Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The film is Atlee’s first Hindi film and Shah Rukh Khan’s second release this year after All Time Blockbuster Pathaan. Film released on 7th September worldwide in around 10,000 screens.

SRK’s Jawan Set To Cross 300 Cr Domestic In 5 Days Flat

SRK’s Jawan took a fantastic start on day one morning as expected from advances. Film broke highest ever day one 57 cr net of Pathaan by big margin. Film collected 65.50 cr net in Hindi and 75 cr net all India. Film collected 129.60 cr worldwide gross.

On day two, film remained super solid on day two and surpassed all expectations with 46.23 cr number in Hindi and 53.23 cr all India number including Tamil and Telugu.

But film has taken box office by storm on day three. Film was riot at box office as film crossed day 1 numbers on day 3. Film collected 68.72 cr on day three and all India number of 77.83 cr plus. Today on day 4, film has crossed 71 cr net Hindi and 80 cr all India net on day 4. This is highest ever single day collections for Hindi film.

On Sunday, film collected 72 cr net Hindi and 81 cr all India. Film crossed 251 cr net Hindi and 286 cr all India 4 day weekend. Film also breached 520 crore worldwide gross in 4 day flat.

Today on day 5 Monday, film has started well and should hold solid with less than 45% drop that too coming off such big numbers. As per early trends, film should collect 35-37 cr net taking all India numbers over 310 cr and Hindi number close to 285 cr. Film should also cross 590 cr worldwide gross if not 600 crore.

Following are the numbers in national chains:

Day 5: (12:30 PM)

PVR + Inox: 4.95 cr

Cinepolis: 1.25 cr

Total: 6.20 cr net

Day 4:

PVR + Inox: 26.80 cr

Cinepolis: 6.85 cr

Total: 33.65 cr net (3% jump)

Day 3:

PVR + Inox: 25.75 cr

Cinepolis: 6.75 cr

Total: 32.50 cr net (43% jump)

Day 2:

PVR + Inox: 18.10 cr

Cinepolis: 4.65 cr

Total: ₹ 22.75 cr net (24% drop)

Day 1:

PVR + Inox: 24 cr

Cinepolis: 5.96 cr

Total: 29.96 cr net

Worldwide Box Office Collection Of Jawan

Following are the all India collections for Jawan:

1st Week:

Thursday: 65.50 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 9.50 cr

Friday: 46.23 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 7 cr

Saturday: 68.75 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 9.11 cr



Overseas: 17.4 Million USD (141 cr) ($4.6 Million, $5.5 Million, 6.9 Million)

Worldwide gross: 384.69 cr (129.60 cr, 110.87 cr, 144.22 cr)

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Set To Create History: First Actor To Deliver Two 1000 Crore Films In The Same Year, With Pathaan And Jawan

Jawan Will Be Among Top 5 Global Films At Box Office This Weekend

SRK starrer will cross 70 Million USD weekend which will be double to Hollywood franchise The Nun 2 and will place film among top 5 films globally. Shah Rukh’s last release Pathaan remained among top 10 global films for numerous weeks.

Jawan Creates New Milestones In Overseas Market

Jawan has made an electrifying global debut and now we have the first box office numbers pouring in. Film crossed close to 20 million USD in three days and it has legs to challenge Pathaan lifetime record of 49-50 million USD.

Film crossed massive 7 million USD on day three itself which is higher than lifetime of many big Hindi films.

Day 1 & Day 2 Box Office Collections:

Australia: Debuts at No. 1 spot. Thu A$ 398,030, Fri A$ 501,143. Total: 899,173 [₹ 4.77 cr]

NZ: Debuts at No. 1 spot. Thu NZ$ 79,805, Fri NZ$ 116,561. Total: NZ$ 196,366 [₹ 96.06 lacs]

Germany: Debuts at No. 3 spot, Thu € 146,014, Fri € 150,331. Total: € 296,345 [₹ 2.64 cr]

UK: Thu £ 306,793, Fri £ 312,166. Total: 618,959 [₹ 6.41 cr]

Stay updated with box office collections, box office collections, box office collection worldwide, bollywood box office collection, hindi, tamilbollywood, hollywood box office collection.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related