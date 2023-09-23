Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The film is Atlee’s first Hindi film and Shah Rukh Khan’s second release this year after All Time Blockbuster Pathaan. Film released on 7th September worldwide in around 10,000 screens.

Shah Rukh has stamped his authority at box office as he is set to become first actor to deliver 500 cr domestic and 1000 cr worldwide grossers back to back at box office in single year. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months!

SRK’s Jawan Crossed 348 Cr Hindi India And 696 Worldwide Gross In Extended Week One

SRK’s Jawan took a fantastic start on day one morning as expected from advances. Film broke highest ever day one 57 cr net of Pathaan by big margin. Film collected 65.50 cr net in Hindi and 75 cr net all India. Film collected 129.60 cr worldwide gross.

On day two, film remained super solid on day two and surpassed all expectations with 46.23 cr number in Hindi and 53.23 cr all India number including Tamil and Telugu.

But film has taken box office by storm on day three. Film was riot at box office as film crossed day 1 numbers on day 3. Film collected 68.72 cr on day three and all India number of 77.83 cr plus. Today on day 4, film has crossed 71 cr net Hindi and 80 cr all India net on day 4. This is highest ever single day collections for Hindi film.

On Sunday, film collected 71.63 cr net Hindi and 81 cr all India. Film crossed 252.08 cr net Hindi and 286.16 cr all India 4 day weekend. Film also breached 520 crore worldwide gross in 4 day flat.

On day 5 Monday, film has started well and should hold solid with less than 50% drop that too coming off such big numbers and facing big India Vs Pakistan cricket match. Film collected 32.92 cr net taking all India numbers over 320 cr and Hindi number close to 283 cr.

On day 6, film dropped and crossed 26.52 cr all India as there was another India’s cricket match. Film crossed 23.83 cr on day 7 all India. Film added another 21.90 cr all India on day 8.

Film crossed 347.98 cr net domestic in Hindi and 391 cr net All India in extended 1st week. Film crossed 696.67 cr worldwide gross in extended 1st week.

Jawan Crossed 473 Cr Hindi India And 937 Cr Worldwide After Two Weeks

Jawan crossed 18.10 cr on 2nd Friday followed by massive jump by 66% and collected 30.10 cr net. Film crossed big 34.26 cr on Sunday and thus collected 82.46 cr net. Film collected close to 14.25 cr on 2nd Monday and 14.80 on 2nd Tuesday All India. Film added 9.40 cr net on 2nd Wednesday and 7.95 cr on Thursday All India.

Film dropped by 64% in 2nd week only which is massive hold in 2nd week. Film has total of 473 cr Hindi domestic and 528 cr net all India after two weeks.

Jawan Set To Jump Big Over 3rd Weekend

Film collected 7.61 cr net on 3rd Friday and with big jumps in next two days, film should cross 35 cr net over 3rd weekend.

Jawan will cross 500 cr net Hindi India and 1000 cr worldwide gross tomorrow on 3rd Sunday. Film will cross 543 cr worldwide gross of Pathaan today and thus becomes highest grosser Hindi film ever. Following are the highest domestic grosser ever:

Jawan ₹ 550 cr (17 days) Pathaan ₹ 543 cr Gadar 2 ₹ 521 cr Dangal ₹ 387 cr Sanju ₹ 342 cr

It will also cross domestic Hindi net and worldwide gross of Pathaan in 4th week.

Worldwide Box Office Collection Of Jawan

Following are the all India collections for Jawan:

Domestic:

1st Week:

Thursday: 65.50 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 9.50 cr

Friday: 46.23 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 7 cr

Saturday: 68.75 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 9.11 cr

Sunday: 71.63 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 8.47 cr

Monday: 30.50 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 2.42 cr

Tuesday: 24 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 2.52 cr

Wednesday: 21.30 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 2.53 cr

Thursday: 20.10 cr Hindi, Tamil +Telugu: 1.80 cr

1st Week All India: 347.98 cr net (391.33 cr All India)

2nd Week:

Friday: 18.10 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 1 cr

Saturday: 30.10 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 2.20 cr

Sunday: 34.26 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 3 cr

Monday: 14.25 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 2 cr

Tuesday: 12.90 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 1.90 cr

Wednesday: 8.60 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 0.80 cr

Thursday: 7.25 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 0.70 cr

2nd Week All India: 125.46 cr net (137.02 cr All India) (64% drop)

3rd Week:

Friday: 7.10 cr Hindi, Tamil + Telugu: 0.51 cr

All India: 480.54 cr net (536 cr All India)

Overseas:

1st Week: 28.42 Million USD (188.25 cr) ($4.6 Million, $5.5 Million, $6.9 Million, $4.4 Million, $1.9 Million, $1.9 Million, $1.6 Million, $1.3 Million)

2nd Week: $1.9 Million, $3 Million, $2.1 Million, $0.7 Million, $0.8 Million, $0.8 Million, $0.7 Million

3rd Week: $0.9 Million

Total Overseas: $39.32 Million

Worldwide gross:

1st week: 696.67 cr (129.60 cr, 110.87 cr, 144.22 cr, 136.1 cr, 54.1 cr, 46.23 cr, 38.91 cr, 36.64 cr)

2nd Week: 240.94 cr (38.35 cr, 62.48 cr, 61.18 cr, 25 cr, 23.86 cr, 16.70 cr, 13.37)

3rd Week: 16.36 cr

Total Worldwide Gross: 953.97 cr

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Hosts ‘Ask SRK’ Session, Says He’s In A ‘Massy’ State Of Mind As ‘Jawan’ Nears 1000-Crore Mark; Read Entire List Of Tweets Inside

