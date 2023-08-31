After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar of Hindi cinema, has finally unveiled the trailer of his much-awaited film Jawan. Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar is set to release in less than 8 days time. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, is a high-octane action thriller that promises to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has delivered some catchy songs like Zinda Banda, Chaleya, and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The anticipation for the film is sky-high, not only in India but also in the overseas markets, where Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following.

Advance Booking For Jawan Starts Today With A Bang

Shah Rukh Khan launched trailer of Jawan yesterday and performed a massive event in Dubai at Burj Khalifa. Advance booking for the film set to start today at 10 am across India. Overseas advance stated a week back already and had met with extraordinary response.

Film is expected to break all records as industry has pegged film to open in excess of 60 cr net day one India and 125 crores worldwide gross as overseas is set to go berserk. Film is certain to be among top 3 advances post pandemic and only question left whether it will cross Pathaan and KGF 2.

Following are the advances for Hindi films post pandemic:

1. Pathaan 5.56 lacs

2. KGF 2 5.15 lacs

3. Brahmastra 3.02 lacs

4. Adipurush 2.85 lacs

5. Gadar 2: 2.74 lacs

6. 83 The Film 1.17 lacs

7. Drishyam 2 1.16 lacs

8. RRR 1.05 lacs

9. Bhool Bhullaiya 2 1.03 lacs

10. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80,500

11. TJMM 73,000

12. OMG2: 72,000

13. Laal Singh Chaddha 63,000

14. Vikram Vedha 60,000

15. Satyaprem Ki Katha 58,000

16. Jug Jugg Jeeyo 57,000

17. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56,000

18. Gangubai Kathiawadi 56,000

19. Dreamgirl 2 54,000

20. Shamshera 46,000

21. Samrat Prithviraj 41,000

22. Ram Setu 39,000

23. Bholaa 36,000

24. Rakshabandhan 35,000

25. Bhediya 33,000

26. The Kerala Story 32,000

27. Cirkus 31,000

28. Shehzada 30,000

29. Thank God 26,000

30. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22,000

31. Ek Villain Returns 22,000

32. Doctor G 18,000

33. Uunchai 12,000

34. Selfiee 8,000

35. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6,000

Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan Trailer Out Now

The trailer of Jawan, which runs for three minutes and 15 seconds, showcases the high-octane action sequences, the emotional drama, and the stunning visuals of the film. Shah Rukh Khan is seen in two different avatars – one as a righteous and brave police officer and the other a rebellious and flamboyant one who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the leading lady Nayanthara and the antagonist Vijay Sethupathi, who plays a ruthless gangster. The trailer also features other actors like Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and a very special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

Not only the action sequences, but also the music of the film, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is one of the highlights of the trailer. The trailer has created a frenzy of anticipation and enthusiasm among moviegoers and fans cannot keep calm.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Numerous Avatars And Massy Dialogues

Shah Rukh is looking dashing and impressive in hai numerous avatars. The scene which leaked months back, SRK with white hair and cigar, is simply Mon blowing. From metro kidnapping to lethal action set ups, everything looks grand.

Dialogues are amazing. For example, “bete ko haath lagaane se pehle, baap se baat kar“. This will be treat for SRK fans and masses will flock to cinemas to watch this drama as emotion seems core part of the film.

A sure shot blockbuster written all over it!

