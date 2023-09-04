Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s choice to collaborate with Tamil director Atlee for his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ was a bold move that seems to have paid off brilliantly.

The film is creating a storm not only in Hindi regions but also stirring up historic excitement in Tamil Nadu.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Does Wonder In Advance Bookings

The buzz around ‘Jawan’ reached a fever pitch when advance bookings opened to an overwhelming response in Tamil Nadu. Ruban Mathivanan of GK Cinemas in Chennai remarked, “The advance booking is very good & It’s seen as a Tamil film here. If the content clicks, there’ll be no stopping for ‘Jawan’ in Tamil Nadu. It could be another RRR or KGF.”

He emphasized that ‘Jawan’ might emerge as the biggest Hindi film, especially after the success of the pre-release event held at Chennai’s Sri Sairam Engineering College on August 30.

Low Competition From Local Tamil Releases For Jawan

What sets ‘Jawan’ apart is its unique blend of Bollywood star power with a South Indian flavour. With notable actors like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi on board, the film is being embraced as a Tamil film with a North superstar. Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Bihar, predicted, “I won’t be surprised if it does Rs. 10 crores on day 1 in Tamil.”

Interestingly, ‘Jawan’ faces minimal competition from local Tamil releases, making its prospects even brighter. The film’s cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, and Yogi Babu, adds to the excitement surrounding the movie.

The excitement isn’t limited to Tamil Nadu alone; even in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ‘Jawan’ is set to make a splash. Venkat Prasad, Senior Manager – Programming at Prasads in Hyderabad, shared, “The advance is tremendous. We opened the booking for very limited shows, and all 8 shows were sold out in a very short span of time.”

He further added, “The advance booking is more than any Hindi film and also quite fastest.” Prasad hinted at increasing the number of shows to meet the growing demand.

About The film

‘Jawan’ is poised to hit theatres on September 7, and fans are eagerly awaiting Shah Rukh Khan’s multiple avatars in the film. With a stellar star cast that includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Riddhi Dogra, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, ‘Jawan’ promises to enthral the audience.

