In India, nothing works like cricket or cinema. On one hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s most anticipated film Jawan is hitting cinemas in next 48 hours with massive pre release buzz. On the other hand, Indian cricket team is playing Asia Cup which will be followed by World Cup.

India To Play Pakistan On Next Two Sundays In Asia Cup

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 10, 2023, in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup after the former qualified, beating Nepal by 10 wickets in their final group game on Monday, Septmeber 04. This will be a re-match of the group match between the two sides that took place on September 03, 2023, but was washed out due to rain in Pallekele, Sri Lanka,

The second India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, reports have been going around in the media that the match might be shifted to Dambulla or Pallekele. There has been no official communication in this regard though.

The two arch-rivals, who always create buzz no matter where they play, could be up against each other for the third time if both of them manage to reach the final of the Asia Cup 2023, by finishing as the top two teams in the Super Four stage. The Asia Cup 2023 final will be played on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Jawan Will Be Less Affected As Matches Will Take Place On Sundays

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is set for earth shattering opening and that is why a Sunday afternoon cricket match will be not that big concern for the film. A match on Friday or Saturday would had been lethal for the film. Sunday evening tends to drop in most of major multiplexes and first Sunday craze will not be hampered by a 50 over match which attracts less craze these days compare to 20 over match.

Advance Booking For Jawan Set To Cross HIGHEST EVER Number Of Pathaan In Advance Booking In National Chains By Wednesday

Within 4 hours, Jawan has sold nearly 60,000 tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. Film ended up selling around 1.40 lakh tickets for the opening day alone by the end of day one. Film crossed 1.95 lac tickets by end of day two in advance booking for day one. Film sold 2.35 lacs tickets by end of day three. Film has crossed 2.80 lac tickets in advances now and should be around 2.85-2.90 lac tickets by end of today. Film has also crossed 5.60 lacs tickets in national chains for 4 day weekend.

Following are numbers in national chains at 10:15 pm 4th September for day 1 Thursday:

PVR + Inox 2,33,500

Cinepolis: 51,100

Total: 2,84,600 tickets

Following are the advances for Hindi films post pandemic:

1. Pathaan 5.56 lacs

2. KGF 2 5.15 lacs

3. Brahmastra 3.02 lacs

4. Jawan 2.806 lacs

5. Adipurush 2.85 lacs

6. Gadar 2: 2.74 lacs

