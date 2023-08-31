The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan‘s much-awaited film Jawan was released on August 31, 2023, and it has created a huge buzz among the fans and the critics alike. The trailer showcases SRK in a dual role of a soldier and a gangster, who are pitted against each other in a high-octane action thriller. The trailer also features Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

However, what the trailer does not reveal are the numerous cameo appearances by some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. According to various reports, Jawan will feature special appearances by Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and rumoured cameos from Thalapathy Vijay, Ram Charan. These cameos are expected to add more star power and excitement to the film, which is already being touted as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Sanjay Dutt to share screen space with SRK after 16 years

Sanjay Dutt, who is currently shooting for Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo in Kashmir, will reportedly join SRK for a special sequence in Jawan. The two actors have previously worked together in films like Om Shanti Om (2007), where Sanjay had a cameo, and Ra.One (2011), where he played a villain. Sanjay’s role in Jawan is not yet known, but it is speculated that he might play a mentor or a friend to SRK’s gangster character.

Deepika Padukone to have an extended cameo as SRK’s love interest

Deepika Padukone, who made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om (2007), will reunite with him for an extended cameo in Jawan. Deepika will reportedly play SRK’s love interest in the film, and will have some romantic and action scenes with him. Deepika and SRK have shared a great chemistry in their previous films like Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year (2014) and Dilwale (2015).

Thalapathy Vijay To Make Special Cameo In Jawan?

Thalapathy Vijay, who is one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema, will make his Bollywood debut with Jawan. Vijay’s cameo in Jawan is said to be a confirmed appearance, and his fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen with SRK. Vijay’s role in Jawan is not yet revealed, but it is rumored that he might play a cop or an undercover agent in the film. There is no confirmation for same but going by SRK’s history of bringing stars in hai films and long standing relation between Atlee and Vijay, it’s fairly possible.

Ram Charan to replace Allu Arjun in Jawan

Ram Charan, who is a popular actor and producer in Telugu cinema, will also be seen in a cameo role in Jawan. Ram Charan has reportedly replaced Allu Arjun, who was initially approached for the film but declined due to date issues. Ram Charan’s role in Jawan is also not disclosed, but it is expected that he might play a friend or an ally to SRK’s character.

Also read: Blockbuster Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan In His Most Massy, Intense And Numerous Dashing Avatars; Check Out Now

Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, is slated to release on September 7, 2023. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj at the box office.

Watch this space for more EXCLUSIVE news on Jawan. Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related