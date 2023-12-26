Shah Rukh Khan has stamped his authority at box office as he is set to become first actor to deliver 500 cr domestic and 1000 cr worldwide grossers back to back at box office in single year. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months with Jawan!

Shah Rukh Khan ruled with such authority that no other film is even crossed USD 30 Million, 40% less than SRK starrers.

Top Overseas Grossers Hindi Film Of All Time

The top two positions are held by Pathaan and Jawan, amassing USD 49.05 million and USD 48.93 million respectively, followed by Dangal in third place with USD 30 million. Dangal reigns supreme including in East Asian territories, thanks to its dream-like performance in China of a staggering USD 175 million out of its USD 215 million total.

The top ten highest-grossing Bollywood films at the Overseas box office sans East Asia are as follows:

Pathaan – USD 49.05 million Jawan – USD 48.93 million Dangal – USD 30.10 million Padmaavat – USD 28.50 million Bajrangi Bhaijaan – USD 28.35 million Dilwale – USD 28 million Animal – USD 27.50 million approx (24 days) Dhoom 3 – USD 27.20 million PK – USD 26.35 million Sultan – USD 24 million

Animal has performed best in Canada and Australia, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in both markets. New Zealand will see it reach the top four behind Pathaan, Jawan and Baahubali 2 while in the United States, it will reach the top ten.

Even 1st week box office collection of Pathaan in overseas remains unbeaten for whole year, no Indian film managed to cross this number in lifetime.

Record Breaking Pathaan

In the preceding decade, Bollywood produced multiple films that have grossed between $20 to $30 million in overseas markets. However, these films tended to rely heavily on one or two markets, while others performed moderately well. Pathaan, however, has broken the mould by achieving remarkable success across all territories, pushing its box office numbers not just beyond $30 million but even $40 million, coming close to the $50 million milestone.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Pathaan is below.

Americas – $17,790,000

United States – $11,440,000

Canada – $6,050,000

Peru – $100,000

Rest of America – $200,000

Asia/Oceania – $7,710,000

Australia – $3,300,000

Malaysia – $910,000

New Zealand – $900,000

Singapore – $690,000

Nepal – $1,010,000

Indonesia – $375,000

Thailand – $100,000

Rest of Asia – $425,000

Middle East and Africa – $15,030,000

UAE – $8,200,000

GCC – $3,850,000

Saudi Arabia – $2,000,000

South Africa – $330,000

Mauritius – $250,000

Africa and Rest of M.E. – $400,000

Europe – $8,520,000

United Kingdom – $5,330,000

Germany – $970,000

Nordics – $500,000

Netherlands – $460,000

France – $370,000

Belgium – $200,000

Switzerland – $160,000

Austria – $110,000

Rest of Europe – $425,000

Total – $49,050,000 / Rs. 402 crores

Jawan Was Close Second

Americas: USD 15,425,000

United States: USD 9,970,000

Canada: USD 5,280,000

Rest of America: USD 175,000

Asia/Oceania: USD 8,775,000

Australia: USD 3,000,000

Malaysia: USD 1,260,000

Bangladesh: USD 1,250,000 Approx

Nepal: USD 950,000 Approx

Singapore: USD 800,000

New Zealand: USD 565,000

Sri Lanka: USD 450,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 500,000

Middle East and Africa: USD 18,330,000

UAE: USD 9,200,000

GCC: USD 5,080,000

Saudi Arabia: USD 3,325,000

Rest of M.E.: USD 300,000

Africa: USD 425,000

Europe: USD 6,400,000

United Kingdom: USD 3,840,000

Germany: USD 750,000

France: USD 425,000

Nordics: USD 380,000

Netherlands: USD 355,000

Rest of Europe: USD 650,000

Total: USD 48,930,000 / Rs. 406.50 crores

