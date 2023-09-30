The highly anticipated movies Dunki and Salaar are set to be released on the same day, December 22nd, 2023. The clash between these two films has left a sense of shock in the film industry.

Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, is a social drama and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, is a pan-Indian action drama featuring Prabhas in the lead role.

Dunki marks the first ever collaboration between SRK and Hirani making it one of the most anticipated and exciting project of the year. Not only this, Shah Rukh Khan is coming from the blockbuster success of two films, Jawan and Pathaan while Prabhas is coming from back to back disasters Adipurush and Radhe Shyam. This clash on Christmas might end up one sided as SRK is set to stream roll any competition.

In case of big box office clashes, the distributors fight tooth and nail over sharing of screens. The exhibitors are also compelled to choose a film out of the two. Distributors also try to arm twist exhibitors with another big film they’ve in hand for release.

Dunki team avoids fight for screens

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Salaar will be distributed by Anil Thadani’s AA Films, who are also the distributors of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, which releases on December 1. There was a worry among the makers of Dunki that AA Films might tell theatres that they would get a chance to play Animal, a very highly awaited film, only if they agreed to screen Salaar over Dunki on December 22. Many distributors in the past have indulged in this practice.”

The source continued, “Hence, senior authorities from Shah Rukh Khan’s company, Red Chillies Entertainment, reached out to the producers of Animal. The Red Chillies officials requested Animal’s producers to make sure that such a situation doesn’t arise where exhibitors are arm-twisted.”

The source added, “The producers of Animal found merit in the request put forward by Red Chillies officials. They assured them that nothing of that sort would happen from their side.”

If all goes well, the clash between Dunki and Salaar will be a peaceful one, at least with regards to screen sharing.

