After the resounding love for the song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, the anticipation continues to mount as Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios released the official trailer for their upcoming family entertainer extravaganza, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Shahid Kapoor And Kriti Sanon Groove With Salman Khan On Laal Peeli Akhiyaan

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon went on sets of Bigg Boss to promote their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. They indulged in fun banter with host and superstar Salman Khan. They also interacted with contestants too. They danced on Shahid’s song Agal Bagal hai. Also lead pair and Salman danced on Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Here are the videos:

Trailer Of Valentine Release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Is Out

This film marks the first-time collaboration between the charismatic Shahid Kapoor and the vivacious Kriti Sanon, promising a delightful on-screen chemistry, entwined in an ‘impossible love story’ that is set to captivate audiences worldwide. Joining the young duo, legendary actors, Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia also add their seasoned depth on-screen.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the roller-coaster ride of emotions, laughter, and an impossible love, seamlessly blending in essences of humor, romance, and relatable family moments, making it a must-watch for audiences of all ages.

Backed by Producer Dinesh Vijan’s banner Maddock Films, he says, “At Maddock Films we take pride in bringing forward unique stories with mass connect be it Hindi Medium, Stree or Luka Chuppi and this time we look forward to bringing out a family entertainer with a great combination of romance and humour perfect for the valentine week.

An impossible love story that has never been told before with a never seen before exciting pairing of Shahid-Kriti adding an extra layer of charisma and freshness to the world of romance..”

Prepared to tickle some funny bones, Directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah add, “With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, we hope to tap back into the love-genre, sprinkled with lots of comedy for a perfect family watch during the valentine week. Working with Maddock and bringing this film to life has been a fantastic experience, making this one a truly memorable project!”

Check out the trailer:

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah, a Maddock Film’s production, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. This eagerly awaited movie is schedule for a release, leading to Valentine, on 9th February, 2024!

