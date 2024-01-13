The first song from the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon was released yesterday and it’s already making waves. “Laal Peeli Akhiyaan” is a catchy party number and has been trending on all platforms since its release.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire in this groovy track. Marking Shahid’s triumphant return to the dance floor after nearly a decade, the song also portrays the fresh chemistry between Shahid and Kriti.

(Also read: Merry Christmas Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi And Katrina Kaif Shine In Strictly Average Thriller)

“Laal Peeli Akhiyaan” Song From ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Trends Across Platforms

The song has already garnered 28M+ views in 24 hours across all platforms and is also trending on YT music charts. The song has a catchy hook inspired by Rajasthani folk and is sung by Romy and Tanishk Bagchi. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Neeraj Rajawat. The song has been choreographed by Shaik Jani Basha.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Groove In “Laal Peeli Akhiyaan” Song From ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’

The song is a perfect blend of Rajasthani folk and modern beats. The lyrics are catchy and the music is foot-tapping. Romy and Tanishk Bagchi’s vocals are impressive and the choreography by Shaik Jani Basha is on point.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Dunki Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Crosses 456.70 Cr Worldwide And 226.13 Crore Nett India On 4th Friday, Set To Cross Chennai Express Today And Tiger 3 In 4th Week! Super Hit)

The chemistry between the two actors, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is palpable and their dance moves are setting the screen on fire.

Tanishk Bagchi, the music composer and singer, expresses his excitement, stating, “Laal Peeli Akhiyaan is an absolute banger! Its beats will make you hit the dance floor instantly. Shahid’s infectious energy is definitely the highlight of the song… can’t wait to see people groove to this one!”

It is a must-have on your shaadi playlist and is sure to get everyone grooving! Watch the song here:

Trailer Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Arrives Soon

The trailer of the film is all set to arrive on 18th January. Experience the biggest romantic entertainer of the year, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, on 9th February 2024, leading upto Valentine’s Day. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related