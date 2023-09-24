Shahid Kapoor, one of the most versatile and popular actors in Bollywood, has opened up about the difficulties he faced while portraying the complex and controversial character of Kabir Singh, a surgeon who spirals into self-destruction after losing his love.

In an interview with Film Companion, Shahid said that he had to smoke two packets of cigarettes a day to get into the skin of the role, which took a toll on his health and personal life. He said that he would take two-hour showers after pack-up to get rid of the smell of nicotine, as he did not want his baby daughter Misha to be exposed to it.

“I used to take a shower in my van before I got out of set. Because I used to smoke two packets of cigarettes a day! I was smelling of nicotine and I had just had my first baby and so I was in that fatherly mode. And I was like, ‘I don’t want my child to even smell nicotine,’” Shahid said.

Shahid also revealed that he gave up smoking completely after Kabir Singh, which released in 2019. He said that he used to smoke “on and off” but stopped for good after the film. “I actually gave up right after. I used to smoke on and off and I just stopped. So I’ve not smoked for over five, six years now. I don’t want my child to smell this on me,” he added.

Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The film also starred Kiara Advani as Preeti, Kabir’s love interest. The film was a huge commercial success, becoming the third highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019 and Shahid’s highest grossing solo-lead release. However, it also received mixed reviews and criticism for glorifying misogyny, toxic masculinity and violence.

Shahid defended his choice of playing Kabir Singh, saying that he was drawn to the character’s honesty and intensity. He said that he did not judge Kabir Singh for his flaws, but tried to understand him as a human being. He also said that he enjoyed the challenge of playing such a layered and nuanced character.

Shahid is now a proud father of two children, Misha and Zain, whom he shares with his wife Mira Rajput. The couple tied the knot in 2015 in an arranged marriage. Shahid is currently working on a yet-untitled romantic comedy with Kriti Sanon, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for his next film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Ranbir Kapoor Smokes Cigarette Like Kabir Singh On New Poster Of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’

Ranbir Kapoor fans are in for a treat as the actor’s upcoming film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will release its first teaser on his birthday, September 28. The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, is expected to be a thrilling and violent drama that showcases Ranbir in a never-before-seen avatar.

Meanwhile, the makers have unveiled a stylish poster oozing swag to mark this occasion, creating quite a buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts. The poster features lead actor Ranbir Kapoor in his dapper look in suit smoking a cigarette, similar to Kabir Singh.

The much-awaited film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to give a glimpse of its action-packed drama on September 28.

