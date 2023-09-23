Shahid Kapoor, the acclaimed Bollywood actor, is all set to embark on his next film journey with Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews’ thriller. The film, titled “Koi Shaq”, is scheduled to commence shooting in the second week of October.

‘Koi Shaq’ to go on floors this October

“Koi Shaq” is an investigative thriller that has been in pre-production for months. The film is scheduled to go on floors in second week of October and expected to wrap up by December and is slated for a theatrical release in mid-2024.

“Shahid has been committed to this film since last year, but its progress was delayed due to the script’s development. Finally, everything has fallen into place, and Shahid has accommodated his dates from mid-October. The director and his team have resumed the preparation and are all energized to get into shooting,” a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

Shahid Kapoor’s Role in ‘Koi Shaq’

The film revolves around a carefree, brash young police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

In the movie “Koi Shaq,” Shahid Kapoor portrays the character of a carefree and brash young police officer. As he delves into a high-profile case, he unravels a complex network of lies and treachery. Opposite Shahid, we will see South Indian actress Pooja Hegde, with the remaining key roles set to be confirmed in the upcoming weeks.

Rosshan Andrrews, who has made movies like Notebook (2006), Mumbai Police (2013), and Salute (2022), makes his Hindi directorial debut with it. The film is written by Bobby-Sanjay and Hussain Dalal.

Shahid Kapoor’s projects

Shahid Kapoor ventured into the world of OTT earlier this year with Raj & DK’s crime-comedy series, Farzi. The Kabir Singh actor received widespread acclaim for his performance as disillusioned artist Sunny in this Amazon Prime series and soon followed it with yet another commendable performance as a corrupt narcotics officer in Ali Abbas Zafar ’s Bloody Daddy. In the meantime, he also wrapped shooting for Dinesh Vijan ’s yet-untitled robot-rom-com with Kriti Sanon, set for a theatrical release in December.

Fans of Shahid Kapoor are eagerly awaiting his next venture. With “Koi Shaq”, they are sure to be in for an exciting cinematic experience.

Shahid Kapoor To Collaborate With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Again After ‘Padmaavat’ For An Out And Out Masala Entertainer?

Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali previously worked together on the 2018 film Padmaavat, which was a commercial success. The two have reportedly been in touch since then, and are now discussing the possibility of working together again.

“Shahid and SLB have mutual respect for each other and are discussing the idea of collaborating on a special project. It’s an out and out masala entertainer, and the script has been completely developed by Bhansali’s team of writers. The filmmaker has been actively working towards casting the film over the last few months, and is having detailed conversations with Shahid on the permutation and combinations with regards to film,” revealed a source close to the development to Pinkvilla.

According to sources close to the development, Bhansali has been actively working towards casting the film over the last few months, and is having detailed conversations with Shahid on the permutation and combinations with regards to film. The script has been completely developed by Bhansali’s team of writers.

The filmmaker is yet to finalize a director for the project, but wishes to get a top director on board. The film is expected to go on floors in the first half of next year once Shahid wraps up shooting for Koi Shaq. “It’s in very early stages of discussion at the moment and there is no director associated to the script. Once Shahid agrees in principle on the script, Bhansali will scout for a director, as he wishes to get a top director on board the project. It’s a very commercial script, on the lines of two other films produced by SLB, Rowdy Rathore and Gabbar Is Back. SLB and team are hopeful on Shahid to come on board the film,” the source concludes.

