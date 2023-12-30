Grammy-winning Colombian singer Shakira, one of the world’s top-selling musicians, has been immortalized in her famous belly-dancing pose in a giant bronze statue in her home city of Barranquilla.

The city’s Mayor, Jaime Pumarejo, unveiled the 21-foot sculpture in a park along the banks of the Magdalena River on Tuesday in the company of the singer’s parents.

The statue by artist Yino Marquez “shows millions of girls that they can, that they can pursue their dreams and any of them can achieve what they want,” said Pumarejo, noting that he used to see Shakira sing at local children’s concerts.







The statue of Colombian singer Shakira stands at the Gran Malecon de Barranquilla, in Barranquilla, Colombia on Dec. 27, 2023. REUTERS

The sculpture shows the long, curly-haired singer belly dancing with her arms overhead in a sheer skirt with shiny aluminum decoration.

A plaque praises the singer, who won three 2023 Latin Grammy Awards and cites her charity “Pies descalzos,” Spanish for “bare feet,” for early childhood development.

“A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and feet that march for the good of children and humanity,” it reads.







Shakira performs onstage during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Sevilla on Nov. 16, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Shakira, who lives in Miami, said in a statement from the mayor’s office that she was honored by the statue and that Barranquilla will always be her home.