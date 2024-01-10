Shamed Paula Vennells was last night facing calls to return £3million in bonuses and pension.

The former Post Office chief yesterday bowed to huge public pressure and finally gave up the CBE she was awarded in 2019.

But campaigners said her decision to hand the honour back with immediate effect was a token gesture and it was time she faced ‘real justice’.

The move has also piled further pressure on Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who was Post Office minister at the time, to return his knighthood.

Ms Vennells, 65, pocketed as much as £5million for being in charge during the Horizon IT scandal in which hundreds of postmasters were wrongfully prosecuted, bankrupted and jailed.

And she is now facing calls to return £2.93million in performance-related perks and payments in lieu of pension.

The campaigners point out that the bonuses were linked to financial figures inflated by postmasters having to pay back ‘missing’ cash from their own savings.

Will Harrison, whose postmistress mother Sam died last year without proper redress for the losses inflicted on her, said: ‘Giving back her CBE is trivial when people’s lives were destroyed.

‘She absolutely must hand back her bonus money, because she should never have had it in the first place.

‘She was paid this fortune from a fraudulent pot of money that came indirectly from the pockets of the sub postmasters – many of whom were left destitute.’

Mrs Harrison from Nawton, North Yorkshire, was one of the 555 claimants who featured in the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

The faulty Horizon system wrongly reported a £3,000 shortfall at her tiny one-counter Post Office in Nawton and like many others she was forced to pay back the money from her own savings.

The calls came as:

A new law to clear the remaining hundreds of wrongfully convicted postmasters in one mass exoneration could come as soon as today;

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey faced new questions over the scandal, this time linked to his work for a law firm that defended the Post Office;

Campaigners said they would use Japan’s ‘culture of shame’ to hold IT giant Fujitsu, the firm behind the Horizon system, to account;

Toby Jones, star of ITV’s Mr Bates, said the public and political reaction ‘speaks volumes of the injustice’.

Campaigner and former sub-postmaster Chris Trousdale said: ‘Paula Vennells should be stripped of her wealth, pension and reputation, just like the sub-postmasters were. The execs’ bonuses, their pensions and their pay were based on figures inflated by victims’ money. It’s disgusting that our money ended up directly in the pockets of bigwigs like Paula Vennells who are now living lives of luxury.’

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said Downing Street ‘wouldn’t want to see anyone financially benefiting out of this scandal’. Rishi Sunak had supported calls for a review of the CBE and his spokesman said handing it back was ‘the right decision’.

Andy Furey of the Communication Workers Union, which represents employees of the Royal Mail, said of the CBE decision: ‘This news, while welcome, was inevitable and is really just a token gesture compared to what real justice would look like.

‘Her time at the Post Office has forever tarnished this once-great national institution. But for her it involved receiving millions of pounds in pay and performance-related bonuses. Since she received these bonuses while overseeing the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British history, it would only be right to return this money.’

Conservative MP Paul Bristow said: ‘While Paula trousered £3million in bonuses, sub-postmasters were being hounded, losing their homes and being forced to pay for overspends that didn’t even exist. I hope we can recoup some of that money from Fujitsu, but looking at Paula Vennells’ bonuses might be a good start.’

Ms Vennells, who lives in a £2million Grade II listed farmhouse in Bedfordshire, is accused of backing aggressive prosecutions of innocent sub-postmasters while chief executive between 2012 and 2019.

In a statement she said she was now focused on the public inquiry into the scandal but added: ‘I have listened and I confirm that I return my CBE with immediate effect.

‘I am truly sorry for the devastation caused to the sub-postmasters and their families, whose lives were torn apart by being wrongly accused and wrongly prosecuted.’

Ms Vennells will not automatically lose her gong because an honour can be removed only by the monarch. But an individual can renounce an award and take the practical steps required of those who have to forfeit.