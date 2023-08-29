Firms including Unilever, advertised by actress Eva Longoria,(pictured) face renewed criticism for their presence in Russia

Western companies that are still selling air fresheners and ice cream in Russia have been accused of dragging their feet.

Shamed firms including Unilever and Reckitt face renewed criticism for their continuing presence in the country after Heineken and Domino’s became the latest to cease operations.

Businesses have argued it is logistically difficult to close or sell their Russian arms.

But Mark Dixon, of the Moral Rating Agency, said: ‘Feet-draggers often want more money than their Russian assets are worth – they put greed above morality, but they will get burned in the end.’

However, Hein Schumacher, the boss of Unilever, the maker of Magnum, as advertised by actress Eva Longoria, insisted: ‘None of the options are good, but the final option of operating our business in a constrained manner is the least bad.’