Chemist Shams El Zahabi has commented on the controversy surrounding the closure and sealing of her dermatology clinic in Egypt. The closure followed the discovery of an unlicensed laser device for treating skin conditions within the clinic, in addition to the presence of unauthorized medications and a failure to meet infection control requirements.

In a voice recording played on the program “Tafa’alkom,” El Zahabi stated: “The clinic has been licensed since 2020. We are currently in the process of transferring the licenses from a previous doctor’s name to the current technical director, Dr. Ahmed El Beltagy. The ownership transfer has already been completed with the Medical Syndicate. Regarding the medications, all the invoices we presented have been verified, proving that the cosmetic products are present legally and come from Egyptian suppliers.”

She added: “Unfortunately, this situation occurred in connection with a case involving another clinic that has no relation to us whatsoever and was owned by a non-physician. However, our clinic employs a select group of doctors, and I personally am proud to work with them. People have mistakenly linked what happened to my clinic with the clinic involved in that other case.”

She continued: “I am always careful to ensure that everything in our clinic is licensed. And perhaps you dislike a thing, and it is good for you.”

In an earlier announcement, Dr. El Beltagy affirmed that the current closure of the clinic is only a temporary measure until the required legal procedures and paperwork are fully completed, and that the clinic is fully committed to everything requested by the competent authorities.

Regarding the concerns raised about the presence of medications inside the clinic, Dr. El Beltagy emphasized that the clinic does not sell drugs but uses licensed cosmetic and medical preparations, all of which were purchased from approved suppliers with official tax invoices.

As for the devices used within the clinic, he explained that they were imported through an official agent in Egypt and released from customs after obtaining approvals from the Laser Institute. Work is currently underway to complete their specific licensing as part of the regulatory procedures being implemented.

Dr. El Beltagy pointed out that the clinic is licensed under his name as the technical director and medical officer responsible before the relevant authorities, while Shams El Zahabi is the official owner of the trademark.

The clinic’s management affirmed its full commitment to all laws regulating the practice of medicine in Egypt and its dedication to providing safe and high-quality services in line with medical and regulatory standards.